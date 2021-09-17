Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has given an update after one of the show’s professionals contracted Covid-19. It was recently confirmed by the BBC that one of Strictly’s professional dancers tested positive for coronavirus the day after the show’s pre-recorded launch show was taped last week. The celebrity partner of the dancer in question then took a Covid test, which came back negative, with reports suggesting they could be paired with one of Strictly’s reserve pros, at least for the first week of live shows.

Looking ahead to the new series during an interview on Friday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Motsi said: “It is still a pandemic, we cannot ignore the fact as much as we want our lives back. “There are still issues here and the BBC is doing the upmost to keep everybody safe. “We are being tested and we are trying to isolate as much as we can, but things can happen and we should be able to go through that, and everyone should be responsible and take care of themselves. “But we can’t plan these things so we just have to react, and hope that everybody stays healthy.”

ITV/Shutterstock Motsi Mabuse appearing on Friday's Good Morning Britain

Referring specifically to the dancer who has tested positive, Motsi added: “There is such a long time from the first recording to the start that I think we will all be there, all be healthy, and keep on dancing. That’s what I can say for now.” Strictly’s launch show was taped on Thursday 9 September, and will air on Saturday 18 September on BBC One. The 15 celebrities on this year’s line-up are now in training for the live shows, which kick off on Saturday 25 September. A BBC rep previously said: “A professional dancer has tested positive for Covid-19, however this didn’t affect the recording of the launch show which airs this Saturday. “We are following government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

BBC/Guy Levy This year's team of Strictly Come Dancing professionals