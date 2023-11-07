'Not In My Name': Tory MP Condemns Suella Braverman Over Marches And Tents Remarks

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 24, 2023: Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman leaves 10 Downing Street after attending the weekly Cabinet meeting in London, United Kingdom on October 24, 2023. (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images) Future Publishing via Getty Images

A Tory MP has joined the backlash against Suella Braverman following a series of explosive comments.

The home secretary has in recent days claimed some homeless people sleep in tents as a “lifestyle choice” and characterised pro-Palestine demonstrations in the UK as “hate marches”.

Richard Graham, MP for Gloucester and a trade envoy for the prime minister, condemned Braverman’s remarks.

He said: “Tone matters. It’s our duty to calm not inflame: to reduce, not increase, tensions.

“The language of the home secretary whether on tents or on marches is unhelpful to cohesion in our communities and is not in my name.”

Former Conservative cabinet minister Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, who has called the home secretary “dangerous and divisive”, backed his comments.

She said: “Thank you Richard.

“So many colleagues on our benches are disturbed by this - not all are brave enough to speak out yet - but change will come & we will return to being a one nation Party in the centre right -my concern is how much damage will have by then been done to (the UK) & party.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Alex Chalk become the latest minister to distance themselves from Braverman after her homelessness comments.

He joined energy secretary Claire Coutinho in failing to back Braverman’s incendiary language.