    13/07/2018 16:43 BST | Updated 2 minutes ago

    The Most British Anti-Trump Protest Signs At The Carnival Of Resistance

    'You're even worse than Morrissey'.

    Donald Trump’s first visit to the UK is well underway and so is the carnival of resistance – a joyous series of marches and protests against the US president which are taking place across the country. 

    The biggest of all the planned events is in London, with both the Women’s March, called Bring The Noise, and the Stop Trump march converging on the capital this afternoon. 

    As could be expected there have been some very creative – and exceedingly British – placards and banners on display. 

    Here are some of the best:

    Could there be a more 2018 sign?

    The royalists were out in force

    There were important language lessons

    Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images
    Tim Ireland/AP

    Mary Poppins, the horror film version?

    Tony Robinson was there with a Pink Floyd reference

    The most British sign yet?

    These protestors are just barking about Trump

    The babies and toddlers brought the noise

    Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images
    14-month-old Linus Hemphreys and his mother Alexandra Heminsley from Brighton take part in the march.

    Some of those marching were terribly polite

    A Trump Dalek made an appearance 

    Boris Johnson didn’t escape a mention

    Ouch.

    PA Wire/PA Images

