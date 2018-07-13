Donald Trump’s first visit to the UK is well underway and so is the carnival of resistance – a joyous series of marches and protests against the US president which are taking place across the country.

The biggest of all the planned events is in London, with both the Women’s March, called Bring The Noise, and the Stop Trump march converging on the capital this afternoon.

As could be expected there have been some very creative – and exceedingly British – placards and banners on display.

Here are some of the best:

Could there be a more 2018 sign?