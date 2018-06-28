The Size And Perkiness Of My Boobs Does Not Determine My Self Worth

Chidera Eggerue, otherwise known as The Slumflower, created the #saggyboobsmatter movement earlier this year, inspiring countless women to embrace their bodies and feel more confident in themselves. At 19, Chidera decided she was bored of disliking herself and stopped wearing a bra.

In this vlog for HuffPost’s Love Your Body series, Chidera discusses why she started the movement, what she would like to say to those who have insulted her and why your legacy is not going to be determined by the size and perkiness of your boobs.

What A Time To Be Alone by Chidera Eggerue is published by Quadrille on 26 July. You can find her on Twitter or on her blog.

Love Your Body is a series of vlogs from women and men on celebrating parts of their bodies that they have previously felt ashamed of, or not considered deserving of love. The series will be running throughout June, with a new vlog every Thursday