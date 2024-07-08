These Exercises Can Actually Help To Reduce Menstrual Symptoms

Listen, we’re not going to go all tampon advert on you. There’ll be no skydiving in white trousers here.

That being said, exercising when you have period cramps, despite sounding like advice that’s come directly from hell, can actually be beneficial and can alleviate the worst of the pain.

Bobbie Butters, a Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science representing Mirafit shared her tips on staying fit throughout the cycle.

Exercises to help with menstrual cycle symptoms

Butters said: “It is important to listen to your body when exercising during your menstrual cycle, as this will enable you to identify and manage training around your own symptoms.

“While certain exercises during each stage of your cycle could be more suitable, adjusting the volume and intensity of the exercise based on how you are feeling may be helpful!”

Butters recommends these exercises:

Gentle exercises like walking, stretching, yoga, or light pilates to alleviate cramps and reduce fatigue

Running or jogging, completely to your level of desire

Plyometrics, including jump squats, box jumps, burpees, and other explosive movements, but only if your symptoms are minimal. Don’t overdo it

Cycling, whether on a stationary bike or outdoors, is a great way to increase your heart rate and improve cardiovascular health. If you feel pain sitting for too long, ensure a comfortable bike seat

Light water aerobics is a nice option during this phase. Not only can the water make you feel more energised, but it is enjoyable and sociable

Meditation and deep breathing help manage stress and improve mental clarity

Strength and resistance training are also beneficial. Compound movements like squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and rows are good choices. If you lift weights, ensure that you lift as heavy as you feel—don’t push yourself too hard

While the menstrual health experts at Daye agree that exercising could be beneficial, they stated on their website: “You know your body better than anyone else, so however you manage your period is fine, whether that means strength training, cardio, or lying completely still.”