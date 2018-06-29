Family Days Out: Castles Where Kids Can Pretend To Be King Or Queen For The Day

Head out for a cultural day with your kids and let them imagine what it’s like to be king or queen for the day. Many castles around the UK have added extras to make your family day out even more exciting for little ones, whether it’s one-off events or child-friendly activities. Leeds Castle Where? Kent. Price: £22.50 adults, £17.50 children (four-15), Under-fours free. Added fun: Lose yourself (and your family) in the castle’s great maze. The castle itself is one of the most visited historic buildings in Britain. It was used by Henry VIII and his first wife Catherine of Aragon, as well being an early 20th century retreat for the influential and famous. Better yet, there are two adventure playgrounds for the kids, so they get culture and fun. In the summer, there are theatre shows too, as well as falconry displays. Find out more here.

Windsor Castle Where? Berkshire. Price: Adult £21.20, under-17s £12.30, under-fives free. Added fun: Look to see if the royal flag is flying when you arrive; this indicates that the Queen is at home. Are your kids fans of the royals? Windsor Castle is the largest and oldest occupied castle in the world. On the castle tour, you can see the state rooms, as well as Queen Mary’s dolls’ house. You can also climb the Round Tower and look down over Windsor Great Park and the River Thames. There are often specific family events running, which are displayed on the events page. Find out more here.

Edinburgh Castle Where? Edinburgh. Price: £18.50 adults, £11.50 kids, under-fives free. Added fun: There is a children’s quiz to make your tour more exciting. The castle is perched on a hill with great views of the surrounding city, so it’s great to visit on a sunny day. There are loads of family-friendly activities during your tour of the castle, including the children’s quiz, in which you have to undertake a fact-finding mission and track down clues across the castle. Make sure you check the events page to find out what’s going on during your visit. Find out more here.

Powderham Castle Where? Exeter. Price: £12.95 adults, £10.95 children, under-fives free. Added fun: A daring zip wire to try with your kids. The guided tour of the castle runs daily and sets off at times throughout the day, this will give you a behind-the-scenes look at the history and heritage of Powderham. There’s also a great play fort to head to after your tour, which includes nets, a slide and a zip wire for your little explorer. Find out more here.

Alnwick Castle Where? Northumberland. Price: £14.40 adult, £7.65 child, under-fives free. Added fun: Kids can have a broomstick training session. Alnwick is one of the most recognisable castles in Britain because it has appeared in films and on TV - including in the ‘Harry Potter’ series. Kids can join the resident wizarding professors and take part in one of their famous ‘broomstick training’ sessions, on the very spot where Harry had his first flying lesson in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’. There’s also the Dragon’s Quest, where kids can conquer challenging obstacles and come “face-to-face with a terrifying dragon”. Find out more here.

