KCNA VIA KNS via Getty Images North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) and South Korea leader South Korean President Moon Jae-in are due to hold a third meeting in September

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is due to meet his South Korean counterpart for the third time later this month to discuss “practical measures” towards denuclearisation.

Kim has also indicated he wants to end the country’s nuclear weapons programme during Donald Trump’s first term in the White House – his first indication of a timeline since his historic meeting with the US President in June.

The meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in will take place in Pyongyang on September 18-20, Moon’s national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, said on Thursday after meeting Kim a day earlier.

The two countries plan to open an inter-Korean liaison office before the summit in the North’s border city of Kaesong, staffed by officials from both sides to facilitate consultation, Chung said.

Despite the announcement, the optimism that surrounded the leaders’ first meeting in April – the first time a member of Kim’s dynasty had set foot on southern soil since the end of the Korean War in 1953 – appears to have waned. The leaders were also pictured hugging during a second meeting in May.

On Sunday, North Korean state media lashed out at the south’s capital Seoul, accusing it of foot-dragging over the Panmunjom agreement – a deal signed by Kim and Moon in April, pledging to end the Korean war and work towards a nuclear-free Peninsula and a new era of peace. It also accused the south of “blind obedience” to US-led sanctions.