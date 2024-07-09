This Is When It’s Going To Get Sunny Again, And How To Cope Until Then

Angel Santana via Getty Images

As summers go, this one has been a washout. Pun very much intended.

You’d think we’d learn that British summers tend to be miserable affairs but after a long wet winter, you could be forgiven for hoping that brighter months were ahead of us.

Alas, more rain is forecast for now.

Yes, that’s right, for today and tomorrow, heavy rain is forecast with a yellow weather warning in place for parts of northern Scotland. In July.

Advertisement

Who needs sunshine anyway, right?

When is the weather going to improve in the UK?

Well, in short: not for a while yet. Sorry.

That being said, things are due to pick up in a couple of weeks or, at the very least, it’s going to be dry.

We’ll take what we can get at this point.

The Met Office said about the period of Tuesday 23 July - Tuesday 6 August: “There are some signs of a slightly greater than normal chance of a more prolonged settled spell developing at some point during the period, at least for a time, and perhaps more likely in the south.

“However, by the same token further, perhaps shorter, unsettled interludes are probable too. Above average temperatures overall, and drier than average conditions overall, are very slightly favoured.”

How to cope when the weather is miserable

All jokes aside, it’s hard to stay upbeat when the weather is as grey and miserable as it is right now.

Advertisement

We can’t control the weather, but we can control how we respond to it and maybe now is time for a little self-care and indulging in our hobbies.

Mind, a leading mental health charity in the UK suggests these tips for self-care.

Try to get enough sleep

Staying on top of a healthy sleeping schedule is difficult for many adults but getting the right amount of restful, uninterrupted sleep can make a huge difference to your wellbeing.

The NHS recommends around 7-9 hours sleep a night.

Try to do some exercise

It’s probably not what you’re in the mood for right now, but the endorphins released by exercising can help to boost your mood and improve your sleep, too. Even just going for a walk or doing some light yoga can make a big difference to your mood.

Avoid drugs and alcohol

Mind said: “Try to avoid recreational drugs and alcohol. You might feel like using recreational drugs or alcohol to cope with difficult feelings about yourself.

“But in the long run, these might make you feel worse. And they could prevent you from dealing with underlying problems.”

Advertisement