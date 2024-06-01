Tories Heading For Election Wipeout As Mega Poll Predicts They Could End Up With Just 66 Seats

Rishi Sunak during a visit to Rowlinson's Farm, a dairy, beef, sheep farm in Gawsworth, Macclesfield, on Friday. Jonathan Brady - PA Images via Getty Images

The Tories are heading for wipeout after a new mega poll predicted they are on course to win just 66 seats at next month’s general election.

The survey of more than 10,000 people suggests Keir Starmer is on course for power with a Commons majority of 336.

Advertisement

Among the big-name Tories who would lose their seats are deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, home secretary James Cleverly and defence secretary Grant Shapps.

According to the poll, by Electoral Calculus and Find Out Now for GB News and the Daily Mail, Labour is on 46% - a staggering 27 points ahead of the Conservatives, who are on just 19%.

Converted into seats, that would leave Labour on 493 - nearly 300 more than they won at the 2019 election.

The Tories would plummet to just 66 seats, leaving them with just seven more MPs than the Lib Dems on 59.

Advertisement

The SNP is also on course for a bad night, dropping more than 20 seats to 26.

Electoral Calculus said: “Our figures indicate a substantial Labour landslide, with Keir Starmer gaining a majority of over 300 seats at Westminster.

“The Conservatives would have fewer than 100 seats. They would be the official opposition, but they would have less than half of the opposition MPs - 72 out of 157.”

The result would be even better than Tony Blair achieved in the New Labour landslide of 1997, when the party won 419 seats.

By contrast, the Tories would suffer their worst result since at least 1900.