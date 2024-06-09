Tory Minister Forced To Deny That Rishi Sunak Will Quit Before July 4

"Is he going to lead you into the next election?" @TrevorPTweets



"There should be no question of anything other than that", Conservative @MelJStride rejects that Rishi Sunak could quit before the general election to limit Tory losses.#TrevorPhillips 🔗 https://t.co/fhIHlpTGAF pic.twitter.com/6xgMgBcHR7 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 9, 2024

A Tory minister has been forced to deny that Rishi Sunak will resign before the general election amid the row over his D-Day snub.

The prime minister is under mounting pressure following his decision to leave Normandy early during the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Allied invasion of mainland Europe during World War 2.

Although he issued a grovelling apology on Friday, the controversy continues to dominate the news agenda.

Sunak cancelled media interviews yesterday - a virtually unprecedented move during an election campaign - as the row continued.

That led to speculation that the PM might even quit in order to try to prevent a Conservative wipeout on July 4.

Former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries last night posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Rumours around tonight that Sunak’s about to fall on his sword.”

On Sky News this morning, work and pensions secretary was sent out to defend Sunak, despite admitting he had not spoken to him since the D-day row broke.

Presenter Trevor Phillips asked him: “Would it not be a courageous and moral act for him to announce that he knows he is leading his party to defeat, partly because of his own actions and his own shortcomings, and that he will not step aside to save seats which won’t be saved if he stays for the next four weeks?

“Is he going to lead you into this election?”