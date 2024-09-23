Trump Bashes Oprah Over Harris Event In Late Night Meltdown: 'This Isn't The Real' Her

Former President Donald Trump wrote that Oprah Winfrey wanted to "crawl under a table" over Kamala Harris' "foolish" appearance during her interview with the vice president last week. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“When I watched her interview yesterday with a woman who is destroying, through her complete and total incompetence, America, I couldn’t help but think this isn’t the real Oprah,” wrote the Republican nominee on his Truth Social platform.

Advertisement

He continued, “This isn’t a person that wants millions of people, from prisons and mental institutions, and terrorists, drug dealers, and human traffickers, from all over the World, pouring into our Country.”

The former president added that his Democratic opponent “looked really foolish,” and the media mogul “just wanted to crawl under a table.”

Trump, earlier in the post, also falsely claimed that he appeared with his family on the final week of The Oprah Winfrey Show.

The former president — who has made the claim multiple times for over a decade — appeared in an episode that aired in February 2011, over three months before the show came to an end.

Advertisement

Donald Trump on Truth Social. Truth Social

Trump’s remarks come after Harris spoke with Winfrey on Thursday and discussed several topics at the event including immigration, abortion, the economy and gun violence.

The event garnered more than 300,000 viewers during the YouTube livestream, The Associated Press noted, and featured appearances by a number of celebrities including Meryl Streep, Bryan Cranston, Tracee Ellis Ross and Jennifer Lopez.

Trump, in earlier remarks at a North Carolina rally on Saturday, declared that Winfrey “didn’t know what the hell to do” in response to Harris at the event.

“Oprah was, like, embarrassed, she wanted to hide under the table but she’s a professional and she was able to sort of disguise it. No, she wanted to go right under the table,” he told his supporters.

Advertisement

Winfrey, who has endorsed Harris and spoke at the Democratic National Convention last month, called on “all decent people” and “caring people” to respond to the moment toward the end of the event with Harris.

“This is the moment that people who are tired of all of the bickering and all of the name calling, people who are exhausted by the craziness and the made-up stories and the conspiracies,” she said.