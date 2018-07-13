There's A 'Carnival Of Resistance' Against Trump Today - Here's What's Happening

Donald Trump is in the UK and he isn’t making it easy for anyone who wants to demonstrate against him, forgoing the traditional motorcade through the streets of London and instead flying to the ambassador’s residence in Regent’s Park by helicopter. Despite these savvy manoeuvrings, plenty of people took part in demonstrations on Thursday.

And the slightly smaller but also very loud crowd in Regent’s Park...

So the 'Keep Trump Awake' protest in Regent's Park ended around 9pm when Regent's Park closed and a park official with a megaphone made everyone leave... https://t.co/PC1cKQVPw6 — Chris York (@ChrisDYork) July 12, 2018

And that was just the warmup - today things really get going and an all-day nationwide Carnival of Resistance is planned. What’s It All About? The Carnival of Resistance is a “coalition of organisations and individuals” who think Trump’s presidency is “dangerous and divisive”. Their goal is to organise “one of the biggest demonstrations in British history” today, Friday July 13. That Doesn’t Sound Like My Cup Of Tea At All... That’s fine, not everyone is against Trump. If you want to spend the day surrounded by like-minded people then you could do worse than head to the newly-christened Trump Arms in West London.

Not everybody in Britain is down on Donald Trump’s visit. The Jameson pub in Olympia, West London, has become the Trump Arms, for instance. pic.twitter.com/wFHs4ozQOK — Freddy Gray (@Freddygray31) July 11, 2018

Sod It, I’m Down For The Carnival - Where Is It? The main event is inevitably in London where a rather large crowd is expected to assemble outside the BBC building in Portland Place at 2pm and make its way to Trafalgar Square for a rally from 5pm to 7pm.

Stop Trump

But I Don’t Live In London... There are special coaches from all over the country ferrying people to the capital or, if you prefer to stay put, there are hundreds of smaller protests around the UK. The folks behind the big day have helpfully compiled this list of tips for newbies.

A post shared by Stop Trump (@carnival_of_resistance) on Jul 12, 2018 at 6:57am PDT

Will I See Anyone Famous? If politics is your bag then you’ll likely see many faces you recognise. Journalists Owen Jones and Shaista Aziz will be there as well as the Green Party’s Caroline Lucas. Oh, and Sheffield’s new Mayor, Magid Magid is taking part too.

I Magid Magid, Lord Mayor & first citizen of this city hereby declare that not only is Donald J Trump (@realDonaldTrump) a WASTEMAN, but he is also henceforth banned from the great city of Sheffield!



I further declare July 13th to be Mexico Solidarity Day! 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/qYehdHYDEt — 🚀MΛG!D (@MagicMagid) July 4, 2018

Will I See Trump? No, he’s a bit sensitive around people who don’t like him very much so he’ll be elsewhere. BUT! If you head down to Westminster between 9am and 11am on Friday you may well spot this in the sky...

Trump Baby UK

Yup, the Trump Baby is go. Speaking ahead of the baby’s first flight, Nona Hurkmans, a spokesperson for the group behind the blimp, said: “On Friday we’re holding a mirror up to the toddler in chief - and showing the President that we deplore his tantrums. “This protest has already been successful at highlighting the President’s cruel politics, and how those politics have also taken root here in the UK too. “We look forward to seeing the baby fly on Friday.” The President is expected to avoid areas where major demonstrations are planned in protest at his visit. After spending the night at Winfield House, Trump will join the PM at a military base on Friday to observe a joint counter-terrorism exercise involving UK and US special forces. They will then hold talks at the Prime Minister’s country residence of Chequers where Russia, Brexit and the Middle East will top the agenda. Trump will then travel to Windsor Castle to meet the Queen before heading to Scotland for a private part of the four-day visit, ahead of travelling to Helsinki for a summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin. I’m More Into Comical Urine Receptacles Than Blimps Well, whadya know, someone’s even though of that...