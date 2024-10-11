Former President Donald Trump addresses the Detroit Economic Club at the Motor City Casino in Detroit on Oct. 10. JEFF KOWALSKY via Getty Images

Speaking to a crowd at the Detroit Economic Club on Thursday, former US President Donald Trump explained what the word “grocery” means ― or at least what it means to him.

“I have more complaints on grocery,” Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, said on Thursday at the Motor City Casino. “The word ‘grocery,’ it’s a sort of simple word. But it sort of means, like, everything you eat. The stomach is speaking, it always does. And I have more complaints about that ― bacon, and things going up double, triple, quadruple.”

One day before making these remarks, Trump had described his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, as “virtually incoherent.”

Trump: The word grocery. It’s a sort of simple word. It sort of means everything you eat. The stomach is speaking pic.twitter.com/ZphiRNfgf7 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2024

Elsewhere in his nearly three-hour address on Thursday, Trump said he plans to “defeat inflation and make America affordable again,” and that he will “cut taxes, slash regulations” and “curb wasteful spending.” He proposed an approach involving no taxes on tips, no taxes on overtime, and no taxes on Social Security benefits for seniors.

He also offered other ramblings about “the failing New York Times,” his daughter Tiffany’s pregnancy, and the car industry.

