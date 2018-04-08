Trump Tower Fire Leaves One Dead, Several Injured

Amr Alfiky / Reuters First responders work on a fire in a residential unit at Trump tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Saturday evening.

A fire at Donald Trump’s New York skyscraper has left one man dead and several firefighters injured. Flames and thick black smoke were seen issuing from windows on the 50th floor of Trump Tower, where the president has a residence, in Manhattan on Saturday evening. Some 200 firefighters and members of the emergency services rushed to the scene on Fifth Avenue while the New York Police Department closed surrounding roads.

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian, and 3 non-life-threatening injuries to Firefighters, reported pic.twitter.com/c7qeOlDVcf — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said an occupant of the apartment had died after the unit was “entirely” engulfed with flames. The blaze broke out shortly before 6pm local time (11pm GMT), filling floors of the 58-storey building with a “considerable” amount of smoke. Around 45 minutes later – before the fatality had been publicly announced – Trump took to Twitter to praise firefighters for their response, saying they had extinguished the blaze. The billionaire, who made his fortune in property, also attributed the construction of his eponymous tower to the fire’s limited spread. “Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!” he wrote.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018