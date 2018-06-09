Yves Herman / Reuters US President Donald Trump has warned the European Union against retaliating against US steel tariffs

Donald Trump accused the European Union of a “brutal” approach to trade with the United States and warned that retaliating to American steel tariffs would be a mistake. The US president accused other states of “robbing” his country through their trade policies. Despite being at odds with other countries at the G7 in Canada, Trump rated his relationship with their leaders as a “10” – naming Germany’s Angela Merkel, French president Emmanuel Macron and Canada’s Justin Trudeau, but not the UK’s Prime Minister Theresa May.

Leon Neal via Getty Images British Prime Minister Theresa May meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the first day of the G7 Summit

May has criticised the tariffs and also opposes Trump’s call for Russia to be readmitted to the group of leading industrialised nations. But Trump insisted it would be an “asset” to have Vladimir Putin back at the summit table. The US has slapped a 25% tariff on imports of steel and 10% on aluminium from countries including the UK and the rest of the European Union. In response, the EU is preparing new tariffs set to hit US exports ranging from jeans to bourbon whiskey. Trump, who left the summit in La Malbaie early ahead of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesaday, told reporters the US needed protectionist tariffs because “we are like the piggy bank that everyone is robbing”.