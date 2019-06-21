Brits are being warned to brace for “sticky and uncomfortable” weather conditions as temperatures look set to soar.

Despite celebration at the prospect of a so-called “Spanish plume” drawing warm weather up from the continent, forecasters warned things will feel muggy from Monday.

Oli Claydon, spokesperson for the Met Office, told HuffPost UK: “Although we are looking at temperatures going up next week, it’s not necessarily going to be ‘get to the beach’ conditions.”

He added: “As temperatures rise through the week, we’re also looking at it being quite humid.

“It’s not going to be a case of bright blue skies, it will be hazy sunshine.”

Claydon said the Met Office was expecting thermometers to rise towards 30 degrees in some parts of the country, particularly in the south-east of England.

All parts of the UK will see temperatures increase, as summer officially begins.

Claydon said: “With humid air coming up from the continent we’re expecting some significant thunderstorms all parts of the UK especially the south.

“It’s not necessarily going to be something to look forward to.

“In London for example, we’re expecting things to be sticky and uncomfortable.”