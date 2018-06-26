EDITION
    26/06/2018 16:22 BST | Updated 19 minutes ago

    UK Weather: Hottest Day Of The Year Recorded With Temperatures Reaching 30.2C at Hawarden Airport In Wales

    It's official.

    It is officially the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 30.2C at Hawarden Airport in Wales, the Met Office said.

    The record came a day after the hottest day of the year was declared on Monday, as temperatures reached 29.4C (84F) in St James’s Park, London.

    Forecasters had earlier predicted Merseyside would beat Monday’s record with temperatures expected to reach 31C or even 32C, but Wales won out around 4pm.  

    The heatwave is expected to last throughout the week, but temperatures will begin to dip over the weekend with some thundery showers predicted.  

