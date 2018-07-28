ITV2 'Love Island', shown on ITV2, will still be available to Virgin Media subscribers after a long-running dispute was resolved.

Virgin Media’s four million pay-TV customers will still be able to access top ITV programmes after the cable provider and the broadcaster signed a new three-year deal.

Popular reality series ‘Love Island’ and soap favourite ‘Coronation Street’ were among the shows under threat earlier this week when it was reported that ITV had issued a weekend ultimatum in a long-running row over services.

ITV did not dispute a report in the Guardian newspaper which said the network had served Virgin with notice of consequences should a deal not be reached.

Virgin Media said earlier that discussions were productive and it was confirmed on Friday that the two companies had signed a deal for content until 2021.

It means Virgin subscribers will still be able to access all ITV channels, as well as on-demand services, which will be expanded.

Virgin’s Tom Mockridge said: “This is the start of a positive new chapter for ITV and Virgin Media, forging a deeper relationship. We are pleased to be extending our long-term partnership, bringing significant new benefits to both companies and our respective viewers and customers.”

Carolyn McCall, ITV’s chief, said: “This exciting new commercial partnership has many benefits for both our businesses and for consumers. We are therefore pleased to be extending and enhancing our long-term relationship with Virgin Media.”

The resolution comes as Virgin subscribers continue to be unable to access UKTV channels including Dave and Gold as the result of a separate row over pricing.