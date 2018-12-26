ASSOCIATED PRESS

Russians don’t celebrate Christmas for another couple of weeks but it appears to have come early for President Vladimir Putin. He has just overseen a test of a new hypersonic glide vehicle, declaring the weapon is impossible to intercept and will ensure the country’s security for decades to come. Putin added Russia would now deploy its first regiment of hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles next year, reports the Press Association. Speaking to Russia’s top military brass after watching the live feed of the launch of the Avangard vehicle from the Defence Ministry’s control room, Putin said the successful test was a “great success” and an “excellent New Year’s gift to the nation”.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, fourth left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, fifth left, Chief of General Staff of Russia Valery Gerasimov, sixth left, and other top officials oversee the test launch of the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle from the Defense Ministry's control room in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday.