If you have glanced at a newspaper, turned on the TV, looked at your phone or had any kind of social interaction *at all* in the past few days, you’ve probably heard there have been some seriously dramatic changes in parliament.

On Monday, seven Labour MPs – including Chuka Umunna and Luciana Berger – announced they were leaving Jeremy Corbyn’s party, slamming the leadership’s approach to Brexit and handling of anti-Semitism. Enfield North MP Joan Ryan followed suit the next day.

Then, as Theresa May prepared to attack Corbyn in PMQs over the Labour split, Tory MPs Sarah Wollaston, Anna Soubry and Heidi Allen spectacularly revealed they were ditching the Conservatives to join Umunna and Berger’s self-styled Independent Group. (One can only assume the news took the wind out of the prime minister’s sails somewhat.)

The 11 MPs triumphantly took their seats in the Commons yesterday, with the seven Labour politicians snapping a rule-breaking parliament selfie to mark the occasion.

“To change our broken politics, we need a different culture,” the group said in a statement on their website. “The Independent Group aims to reach across outdated divides and tackle Britain’s problems together.”

While Corbyn and May are presumably pretty unhappy about the freshly-formed political body, a poll for The Times on Wednesday revealed one in seven voters would back the Independent Group in a general election.

But, if you’re one of those eagerly awaiting to put your cross in the box for the group – already nicknamed ‘TIG’ – there’s some bad news. At the moment, the MPs have not yet registered as a political party, meaning they are currently sitting in parliament as independents.

So what needs to happen in order for the Independent Group to become a party and accept your vote – and what could it mean for parliament?

What Does TIG Need To Do To Become A Party?