When Will The 2024 Budget Be? And What Can We Expect From It?

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt holding his traditional red ministerial box before announcing the 2023 Budget last March. via Associated Press

The chancellor Jeremy Hunt will announce his spring Budget on Wednesday, March 6, outlining the government’s plans for spending and taxes.

The spring Budget is an annual statement where the chancellor of the exchequer makes a statement to MPs in the Commons, accompanied by a Treasury report which includes more details on the announcement.

Advertisement

Hunt’s speech in the Commons will start at 12.30pm and last for an hour.

Labour leader Keir Starmer will respond immediately in the chamber.

MPs then debate the Budget over the following days. They have to approve the tax proposals in a Finance Bill for Hunt’s statement to pass into law.

It’s a pivotal moment in politics, because the government could make drastic cuts to some services and boost others.

But, it’s worth remembering that only some of the chancellor’s announcements will apply to the whole of the UK.

Any decisions on education spending, for instance, will apply only to England, while defence spending announcements will affect the whole country.

Advertisement

The independent watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, also publishes an update on the economy after Hunt’s speech.

Hunt may also make it easier for first-time buyers looking to get into property by introducing a 1% deposit rule.