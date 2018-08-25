Women In England Will Be Able To Take The Abortion Pill At Home From The End Of This Year

Christoph Hetzmannseder via Getty Images Women in England will be allowed to take the abortion pill at home by the end of this year (file picture)

Women in England will be allowed to take the abortion pill at home by the end of this year, the government has revealed in a surprise announcement.

Health secretary Matthew Hancock confirmed the law will be changed to bring English practice in line with Scotland and Wales, following years of lobbying by campaign groups.

Current rules mean women have to take both early abortion pills required for a termination at a clinic, 24 to 48 hours apart.

Campaigners called for the law to be changed after some women revealed they began to miscarry before they got home, with stories of pregnancies being passed on public transport or in taxis.

One of those was Claudia Craig, who told HuffPost UK: “I’m so relieved that our voices have finally been heard and that experiences like mine will be a thing of the past for English women.”

Earlier this year, Craig wrote in a letter to health ministers: “I can’t imagine what it would have been like if we had been stuck in traffic for just two minutes longer, or if, like many women, I couldn’t afford to take a taxi.

“I collapsed almost as soon as I got inside and started vomiting and miscarrying on the bathroom floor.”

In 2011, the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) – one the leading abortion providers in the UK – brought a legal challenge to enable women to use misoprostol at home, which failed after being contested by the Department of Health.

And in April this year the organisation, along with representatives from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and other groups, wrote to former health secretary Jeremy Hunt to ask for a change in the law to mark 50 years since legal abortion care became available in the UK.