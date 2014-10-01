NEWS

Nick Griffin Expelled From The BNP For 'Causing Disunity'

01/10/2014 21:11 | Updated 01 October 2014
Paul Vale Front Page Editor, The Huffington Post
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nick Griffin has been expelled from the British National Party. The former leader received a letter on Wednesday from new BNP chairman Adam Walker informing him of the Conduct Committee's decision.

The party accused Griffin of "trying to cause disunity". A BNP statement read: "We believe that, since being given the title of honorary president, you have put all your efforts into trying to cause disunity by deliberately fabricating a state of crisis. The aim of this was to again embroil the BNP in factionalism designed to destabilise our party."

Griffin immediately took issue with the decision on Twitter:

The committee said Griffin had prepared a report which lied about key party personnel and finances and approving the leak of the allegations on the internet. He has also been accused of harassing members of the party and making physical threats to one member of staff.

In addition, the committee alleged that Griffin published or caused to be published untrue allegations against the party in the form of emails giving a false account of his bankruptcy situation and disobeyed instructions given by Walker. A spokesman for the committee said the "difficult decision" had not been taken lightly but stressed that Griffin's behaviour had become "more erratic and disruptive".

He added: "Although we all appreciate that Nick has achieved a lot for our party in the past, we must also remember that the party is bigger than any individual. Nick did not adjust well to being given the honorary title of president and it soon became obvious that he was unable to work as an equal member of the team and alarmingly his behaviour became more erratic and disruptive."

Griffin was chairman of the BNP for 15 years until leaving his position in July. He had previously lost his seat as an MEP and been declared bankrupt.

Reaction on Twitter to Griffin's expulsion was less than sympathetic:

SEE ALSO:

Do enjoy this collection of Nick Griffin's most embarrassing moments:

  • 1 Getting hammered by pretty much everyone on Question Time
    With protests outside and a exceptionally hostile audience, Griffin spent the evening unable to recall his own manifesto, being dubbed the "Dr Strangelove" of British politics, comparing himself to Winston Churchill and being unable to respond to repeated accusations that he denied the Holocaust.
  • 2 Insisting it was he that stopped war in Syria (the war that's still going on)
    British National Party leader Nick Griffin "literally prevented a war in Syria," party spokesman Simon Darby has claimed. "He flew out to Damascus and prevented a war. He was instrumental in putting that letter across to the UK Parliament before that vote when we decided we wouldn't quite rightly interfere in Syria." While in the war-torn country, Griffin posted videos of swimming pools, and said that Damascus seemed pretty peaceful to him.
  • 3 The time he admitting eating roadkill
    Casting dignity aside like well... roadkill, Griffin said in a speech to party faithful that it was a lack of hope, not food, which was killing people. "Nobody starves to death in this country. You can scrape a dead rabbit off the road, if you have to. I've done it with our kids when they were young. When we were really skint, we've eaten roadkill. Yeah, that's what you have to do."
  • 4 And encouraged party members to sell scrap metal to fund their activities
    Dan Kitwood via Getty Images
    In the same speech, he said: "People have been experimenting with scrap, it's great fun, something I've done in the past. Collecting broken fridges etc. Any idea of the price of copper? It's phenomenal. Bring copper along to the branch meeting, put them together and you can get a £1 per pound. That's good money. We should be doing that. We're doing experiments with an eBay account, we used to have jumble sales, but every branch should have an eBay officer, bring something I can sell on eBay to the branch meetings. The eBay officer should be the most important person in the branch, that's hundreds of pounds a year."
  • 5 Getting 'uninvited' by the Queen
    LEON NEAL via Getty Images
    The Queen withdrew an invitation for Nick Griffin to attend a party at Buckingham Palace because he "exploited it for political reasons". He and fellow BNP member Andrew Brons were automatically eligible for a garden party ticket as elected members of the European parliament. He also waved his invite to photographers, inadvertently revealing his home address.
  • 6 The many, many times he got egged
    Peter Macdiarmid via Getty Images
    This happens a lot. But this is one of the most furious.
  • 7 Starting a cookery show
    Perhaps he suspected a career change was on the horizon. Griffin began posting the cookery show on YouTube in January (though it doesn't cover roadkill). Many British "wives" don't know how to cook cheap food, he said, swigging a beer and looking sombre. So he would teach them how to cook fayre to "beat the Tory blues".
  • 8 Starting a 'whites-only' foodbank
    'For the avoidance of doubt, our BNP food banks are for indigenous Brits only. 'Minorities' all have their own (taxpayer-funded) charities,' Griffin tweeted at the time. Weyman Bennett, the general secretary of Unite Against Fascism, who Griffin called an "orc" said the offers of free food were reminiscent of “Hitler’s soup kitchens."
  • 9 Tweeting the address of a gay couple who won a legal fight
    Handout/PA Archive
    Michael Black and John Morgan won their high-profile civil case against a Christian B&B owner who had told them they could not stay in one of her double rooms due to her religion. Griffin posted the following tweet: "A British Justice team will come up to [their Huntington address] & give you [Black and Morgan] a … bit of drama by way of reminding you that an English couple's home is their castle. Say No to heterophobia!" Police investigated but did not take further action.
  • 10 Going bankrupt
    Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
    He was declared bankrupt in January, but said it would not affect his election campaign (he lost). "I am now turning the experience to the benefit of hard-up constituents by producing a booklet on dealing with debt. No surrender!" he tweeted afterwards.
  • 11 Spectacularly losing almost every seat in the 2014 elections
    Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
    Griffin lost his seat in the European parliament and retained only one council seat in the whole country.

More:

Nick Griffin Bnp British National Party Uk News
Suggest a correction
Comments
Nick Griffin Expelled From The BNP For 'Causing Disunity'

CONVERSATIONS