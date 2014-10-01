Nick Griffin has been expelled from the British National Party. The former leader received a letter on Wednesday from new BNP chairman Adam Walker informing him of the Conduct Committee's decision.

The party accused Griffin of "trying to cause disunity". A BNP statement read: "We believe that, since being given the title of honorary president, you have put all your efforts into trying to cause disunity by deliberately fabricating a state of crisis. The aim of this was to again embroil the BNP in factionalism designed to destabilise our party."

Griffin immediately took issue with the decision on Twitter:

Breaking news! I've just been 'expelled' without trial from the #BNP! That'll teach me to tell a member of staff he's a 'useless, lazy twat' — Nick Griffin (@nickjgriffinbnp) October 1, 2014 Only thing is that the ruling Wigton Soviet are operating outside the constitution so I shall ignore their plastic gangster games. — Nick Griffin (@nickjgriffinbnp) October 1, 2014

What do you think? Members are FURIOUS with what's being callled the "Wigton Soviet". Their pitiful misrule won't last long. — Nick Griffin (@nickjgriffinbnp) October 1, 2014

The committee said Griffin had prepared a report which lied about key party personnel and finances and approving the leak of the allegations on the internet. He has also been accused of harassing members of the party and making physical threats to one member of staff.

In addition, the committee alleged that Griffin published or caused to be published untrue allegations against the party in the form of emails giving a false account of his bankruptcy situation and disobeyed instructions given by Walker. A spokesman for the committee said the "difficult decision" had not been taken lightly but stressed that Griffin's behaviour had become "more erratic and disruptive".

He added: "Although we all appreciate that Nick has achieved a lot for our party in the past, we must also remember that the party is bigger than any individual. Nick did not adjust well to being given the honorary title of president and it soon became obvious that he was unable to work as an equal member of the team and alarmingly his behaviour became more erratic and disruptive."

Griffin was chairman of the BNP for 15 years until leaving his position in July. He had previously lost his seat as an MEP and been declared bankrupt.

Reaction on Twitter to Griffin's expulsion was less than sympathetic:

BNP expels Nick Griffin accusing him of destabilisation & harassment. I'm sure Syria's Ba'ath party will welcome him pic.twitter.com/WXCusvk10w — kristyan benedict (@KreaseChan) October 1, 2014 Poor Nick Griffin, rejected again. He had a difficult childhood, you know. He was always the black shirt of the family. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) October 1, 2014 I assume Nick Griffin has been expelled from the BNP as a result of one of his eyes appearing to look foreign. — Eb Balls (@eddbaIlsmp) October 1, 2014 You have to feel sorry for Nick Griffin, much in the same way that you do for a burglar trying to free his genitals from a Doberman's mouth. — cluedont (@cluedont) October 1, 2014 Has Nick Griffin been announced as the newest recruit to UKIP yet? — Mags (@deadbloke) October 1, 2014

Do enjoy this collection of Nick Griffin's most embarrassing moments: