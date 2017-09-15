Mum Proudly Compared Pre- And Post-Pregnancy Photos After Someone Assumed She Was Still Pregnant

A mum shared two photos comparing what her body looked like before she gave birth and three weeks after she welcomed her son, after someone wrongly assumed she was still pregnant.

Anupa King, from Canada, said she built up the courage to post the photos, as she wanted to share with her followers how proud she was of herself.

The image on the left was taken hours before her son, Levi, was born and the second was taken three weeks after she gave birth.

“One of the main reasons I share this [is because] as most of you know, this is a marathon/dancer’s body and while that can mean I’ll bounce back in no time,” she wrote on Wednesday 13 September. “It clearly doesn’t.”