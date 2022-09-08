Life

15 Pet Products Under A Tenner On Amazon To Care For Them On A Budget

FYI, they all come pet owner approved.

Shopping Writer

Low-cost pet essentials that won't break the bank
Amazon / HuffPost
Low-cost pet essentials that won't break the bank

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

If you share your home with a furry friend (or two) you’re probably totally obsessed with them. But you might not be so psyched about how much they cost to keep. Sigh.

The unfortunate reality is that pets can be super expensive to look after, which, in cost of living crisis, can make life a little difficult. You love your pet but you wish you could reduce the outgoings of feeding, watering and just generally keeping them alive. (We get it, pet costs aren’t always easy to manage.)

While pets can be pricey to look after, if you shop smart and opt for good deals, you can keep the price down. Amazon currently has lots of fantastic deals on pet products, from food to toys – and everything in between. Shop smart and you really can make some fantastic savings.

To help get you started, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite pet buys under £10.

1
Amazon
This chewable treat toy
This has to be the ultimate dog toy. It’s a ball, a treat dispenser, and a chewer, what more could a dog want? Also available in a puppy version, as well as a stronger rubber for larger dogs and more destructive chewers, this toy works like a dream when it comes to keeping active pups occupied. (My dog has his filled with frozen, low-fat cream cheese and loves it.)
Get it from Amazon for £9.78 (was £10.42)
2
Amazon
This plush pet bed
This super soft, fleecy pet bed is perfect for cats and smaller dogs. It's comfortable and cosy, offering pets a safe space to chill out and drift off to sleep.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99 (was £9.99)
3
Amazon
This all natural cat food
Made with 75% chicken and fresh salmon, this dried cat food is super high in protein, making it ideal for active cats. It also features an all natural ingredient profile so it's free from any nasties.
Get it from Amazon for £6 (was £6.99)
4
Amazon
This complete adult dog food
Designed to offer a balanced approach to nutrition, this vitamin and mineral rich food is made with quality ingredients to support bones, teeth, and coat. It’s developed by pet nutritionists and is vet approved.
Get ten trays from Amazon for £8.27
5
Amazon
This all-natural, grain-free dog food
Formulated with 27% freshly prepared lamb and 5% lamb liver, this grain-free dried food is low in fat and is designed to help keep your dog in shape. It also features prebiotics for healthy digestion, bone and joint support, and everything your pup needs for healthy, shiny fur.
Get four bags from Amazon for £8.99 (was 27.76)
6
Amazon
This self cleaning pet brush
Got a pet that's prone to tangles? This self-cleaning, easy-to-use pet brush is a total godsend. (I've used it on my long haired cat and it cuts straight through any knots.)
Get it from Amazon for £6.99 (was £8.99)
7
Amazon
This poo bag dispenser
Instead of stuffing a couple of poo bags in your pocket before a walk, use this durable dispenser .
Get it (plus 15 poo bags) from Amazon for £5.25
8
Amazon
These earth-friendly poo bags
These extra large poo bags are ideal for dogs of all sizes. They’re strong, durable, and once tied up seal in any odour. They’re also 100% leak-proof. (I use these for my dog and love the subtle lavender scent the bags feature.)
Get 120 from Amazon for £6.65
9
Amazon
This ultra strong dog lead
Featuring a comfortable padded handle and a highly reflective design, this five foot, extra strong lead is perfect for dogs of all sizes and strengths.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
10
Amazon
This dry shampoo for cats
Just because cats hate water, doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have a wash every now and then. This waterless cat shampoo is a great alternative to dunking them in a bath and getting scratched to shreds. The leave-in formula gently cleanses skin and fur, leaving your cat feeling (and smelling) fresh and clean.
Get it from Amazon for £8 (was £8.49)
11
Amazon
These pet teeth cleaning wipes
Got a dog (or a cat) with grotty teeth? These disposable finger wipes work wonderfully to remove plaque and freshen breath.
Get it from Amazon for £4.49 (was £5.49)
12
Amazon
This odour-absorbing cat litter
This non-clumping, antibacterial cat litter helps to keep litter trays odour free for up to 10 days. For multi-cat households, this litter works wonderfully.
Get 10 litres from Amazon for £4.99 (was £7.50)
13
Amazon
These extra large pet wipes (for dogs and cats)
Got a pet who always seems to get in a mess? These antibacterial grooming wipes are ideal for cleaning muddy paws, stinky fur, and dirty face and ears. (I often use these after a walk, instead of giving my water-hating dog a bath.)
Get 40 wipes from Amazon for £3.99
14
Amazon
This easy-rinse dog shampoo
The great thing about this shampoo is that a little goes a long way. I have this for my dog and it's lasted for a seriously long time. It deodorises and deep cleans, is formulated with built-in coat conditioner, and ibalance hair and skin health.
Get it from Amazon for £5.25 (was £6.51)
15
Amazon
These grain-free treats
Whether you're training your dog or simply want to reward them, these low-cost meaty treats are sure to go down a treat.
Get three packs from Amazon for £9 (was £9.99)
Go To Homepage
Suggest a correction
shoppingHome and GardenPetsDogs Cats