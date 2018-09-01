Alex Salmond Crowdfunder Halted After Raising Just Over £100,000

A controversial crowdfunder launched by Alex Salmond to help fund his legal challenge against the Scottish Government’s handling of misconduct allegations against him has been halted after raising just over £100,000. The former Scottish first minister said he was no longer seeking donations after the campaign collected twice the original £50,000 target - £100,007 from 4146 supporters in just three days. Salmond said: “Many thanks to the thousands of people who have come forward with support. We will now press on with the challenge to the lawfulness of the procedure.

PA Wire/PA Images Alex Salmond has halted a fundraising campaign launched to help him fight the Scottish Government's handling of misconduct charges against him

“All funds will be used exclusively to support the judicial review. If we are successful in the Court of Session then there are likely to be substantial surplus funds and, as I have pledged, every penny will then go to good causes in Scotland and beyond.” Salmond launched the fundraising campaign on Wednesday evening at the same time he dramatically announced he had quit the SNP after 45 years as a member – which included 20 years as leader. The decision came after Salmond was informed in March of an investigation by the Scottish Govenrment, after two complaints about his behaviour were made in January.

Alex Salmond A screenshot from Salmond's crowdfunding page