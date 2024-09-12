Anton Du Beke Names Which 1 Celeb On This Year's Strictly Line-Up He's Already Got His Eye On

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has admitted there’s already one member of this year’s cast he’ll be looking out for when the show returns to our screens.
Anton will be back for his fourth year on the Strictly judging panel later this month, with the show commemorating 20 years since the very first episode of the long-running dance show aired.
The cast of this year’s series was confirmed last month, with stars from across the world of music, TV, sport and beyond trying their luck on the dance floor this time around
And speaking ahead of the upcoming Strictly launch, Anton revealed there was one celebrity in particular he was intrigued to see.
“I think it’s going to be a brilliant cast this year,” he enthused. “I’m particularly looking forward to seeing Nick Knowles – I know that he’s got a couple of builder’s dance moves!”
Craig Revel Horwood said of the class of 2024: “Some I don’t know very well but, for example, I learned with Joe Sugg, for instance that you fall in love with them and follow their journey. His journey was wonderful and he really nailed it in the end. He was fantastic.
“So, for me, this year there’s a real cross-section of the community, which I think is really important.”
“There’s so much potential, and I can’t wait to see the stories unfold on the dance floor,” Motsi Mabuse agreed. “It’s going to be a phenomenal year!”
“Hold on to your hat. Buckle up your seat belt, Strictly, is about to take off,” head judge Shirley Ballas aso enthused.
Nick will be joined on the 2024 line-up by comedian Chris McCausland, making history as Strictly’s first ever blind competitor, JLS singer JB Gill, opera singer and “Go Compare man” Wynne Evans, music legend Toyah Wilcox and daytime medical expert Dr Punam Krishan.
Olympic swimmer Tom Dean, reality stars Pete Wicks and Tasha Ghouri, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, chart-topping singer Shayne Ward, athlete-turned-Gladiator Montell Douglas, better known to viewers as Fire, and Miranda’s Sarah Hadland have also signed up for the new series.
Completing the line-up will be Olympian Sam Quek and football pundit Paul Merson.