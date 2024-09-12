Anton Du Beke Names Which 1 Celeb On This Year's Strictly Line-Up He's Already Got His Eye On

Anton Du Beke BBC/Rob Parfitt

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has admitted there’s already one member of this year’s cast he’ll be looking out for when the show returns to our screens.

Anton will be back for his fourth year on the Strictly judging panel later this month, with the show commemorating 20 years since the very first episode of the long-running dance show aired.

Advertisement

The cast of this year’s series was confirmed last month, with stars from across the world of music, TV, sport and beyond trying their luck on the dance floor this time around

And speaking ahead of the upcoming Strictly launch, Anton revealed there was one celebrity in particular he was intrigued to see.

“I think it’s going to be a brilliant cast this year,” he enthused. “I’m particularly looking forward to seeing Nick Knowles – I know that he’s got a couple of builder’s dance moves!”

Nick Knowles BBC/Ray Burmiston

Advertisement

Craig Revel Horwood said of the class of 2024: “Some I don’t know very well but, for example, I learned with Joe Sugg, for instance that you fall in love with them and follow their journey. His journey was wonderful and he really nailed it in the end. He was fantastic.

“So, for me, this year there’s a real cross-section of the community, which I think is really important.”

“There’s so much potential, and I can’t wait to see the stories unfold on the dance floor,” Motsi Mabuse agreed. “It’s going to be a phenomenal year!”

“Hold on to your hat. Buckle up your seat belt, Strictly, is about to take off,” head judge Shirley Ballas aso enthused.

The new-look Strictly Come Dancing judging panel BBC/Rob Parfitt