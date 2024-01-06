Here's Our Top Picks Of New Shows And Films Streaming On Netflix This January

A selection of Netflix's new originals coming in January 2024 Netflix

For many of us, the arrival of a new year means time to reflect and look back at the previous 12 months – but it’s also a time to celebrate newness, too.

Thankfully, for the next month, Netflix has got plenty of new entertainment to kickstart 2024, from gripping dramas, unbelievable documentaries, returning favourites and intriguing new formats.

Here’s our pick of the new films, TV shows and comedy specials you can stream on Netflix this January…

Fool Me Once (Streaming now)

What’s it about? Already flying high at the top of Netflix’s most-watched shows for the past week, this mysterious drama marks the latest collaboration between the streaming service and American author Harlen Coben.

As was the case with Safe, The Stranger and Stay Close, Fool Me Once boasts a star-studded, mostly British cast (including Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley and Michelle Keegan), some impressive locations and plenty of twists and turns to keep you guessing.

Netflix says: “Fool Me Once follows Maya Stern who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead…”

Bitconned (Streaming now)

What’s it about? This outrageous new documentary lifts the lid on the Centra Tech cryptocurrency scam that took place in 2017, taking us through the whole scandal in “CEO” Ray Trapani’s own words.

Netflix says: “Ray Trapani had always wanted to be a criminal, even as a young boy. In 2017, amidst the economic frenzy of the Bitcoin boom, there was no better place for scammers than cryptocurrency.

“So when Ray’s friend approached him with the idea of creating a debit card for crypto, Trapani jumped at the chance. There was only one problem: he had no idea how to do that. But thanks to fake LinkedIn profiles, paid celebrity endorsements, and the online community’s insatiable desire to ‘get rich quick’, Centra Tech was soon raking in millions of dollars a day. Was it real? No. But did it work? Maybe.

“In this fast-paced, debaucherous documentary from director Bryan Storkel, Ray himself guides viewers through the ups and downs of his dramatic journey, alongside his family, former friends, and the journalist who exposed Centra Tech as the first high-profile fraud case of the crypto era.”

Good Grief (Streaming now)

What’s it about? Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy shows us a very different side to himself in this sensitive original movie about a man struggling with his grief after the death of his husband. While Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel are among the film’s lead stars, look out for appearances from Celia Imrie, Luke Evans, Kaitlyn Dever and Emma Corrin.

Netflix says: “Marc was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver. But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie and Thomas, on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face.

“Good Grief marks Levy’s debut as a feature-film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures.”

Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli (9 January)

What’s it about? Saturday Night Live comic (and tabloid staple!) Pete Davidson reminds the world that he’s a comedian first and foremost in his second Netflix stand-up special, which the service has promised will see him exploring some revealing themes.

Netflix says: “From his childhood crush on Leonardo DiCaprio to the disturbing gift he got from a stalker, comedian Pete Davidson cuts loose in this stand-up special.”

The Trust: A Game Of Greed (10 January)

What’s it about? A must-watch for followers of reality shows like The Traitors and Squid Game: The Challenge, The Trust sees a group of strangers moving into a mansion where they’re in with a shot at a quarter of a million dollars to split between them… but only if they all agree to share. And when the contestants start to indulge in the green-eyed monsters, things can start to get a little complicated…

Netflix says: “Eleven strangers are given a quarter of a million dollars to split evenly. Will they take their fair share? Or will the allure of more money cause them to vote each other out to keep more for themselves? It’s the ultimate test of human nature, as greed and mistrust threaten to destroy even the strongest of relationships. In this game, everyone starts as winners and they can all leave as winners - if they choose to share.”

Lift (12 January)

What’s it about? Kevin Hart plays the head of an expert criminal organisation in this new heist comedy about a group tasked with stealing half a billion dollars from on board a flight.

Netflix says: “A professional thief and his expert crew attempt the ultimate heist: stealing $500 million in gold from a vault on a plane – 40,000 feet in the air.”

The Kitchen (19 January)

What’s it about? Set in a not-too-distant dystopia in which social housing has been erased, two London residents are members of The Kitchen, a group who refuse to back down and leave the estate they once called their home.

Rapper and Top Boy star Kano plays a lead role in the new sci-fi drama, which marks the directorial debut of Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya.

Netflix says: “Izi’s close to escaping The Kitchen, one of London’s last remaining housing estates. But when young Benji enters his life, he faces some hard decisions.”

Queer Eye (24 January)

What’s it about? Oh come on, it’s Queer Eye! The Fab Five are returning for their eighth and, indeed, final outing in their current iteration, following the news that Bobby Berk will not be returning for the upcoming ninth season.

Enjoy ’em while you can, folks.

Griselda (25 January)

What’s it about? This new miniseries offers up a reimagined version of the life of Griselda Blanco, the Colombian drug lord who presided over an infamous cartel in the 1970s and 80s. Modern Family’s Sofía Vergara takes on the lead role, with Alberto Guerra playing her on-screen husband.

Netflix says: “Griselda is a fictionalised dramatisation inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most powerful cartels in history.

“Set in 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helps her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as ‘the Godmother’.”

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (30 January)

What’s it about? A recording of Jack Whitehall’s latest comedy tour, in which the British stand-up reflects on major changes in his personal life, most notably (as the title suggests) becoming a family man.