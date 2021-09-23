The White House has pointed the finger at Boris Johnson for causing upset among journalists during his US trip.

The prime minister was in the Oval Office during a pivotal meeting with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday when he suddenly decided to take questions from two British journalists – White House aides then cut him off mid-sentence.

White House aides then told everyone to leave, leading The Wall Street Journal’s reporter Andrew Restuccia to claim it was “a chaotic scene”.

But according to press secretary Jen Psaki, Johnson had not warned the White House he was planning on starting a conversation.

She told the media on Wednesday: “I think our relationship with the United Kingdom and prime minister Johnson is so strong and abiding we will be able to move forward beyond this.

“But he [Johnson] called on individuals from his press corps without alerting us to that intention in advance.”

She was smiling as she spoke, but it remains unclear if this was a minor slap on the wrist for the prime minister or a joke.