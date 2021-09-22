Johnson Cut Off By White House Staff Mid-Sentence During Biden Meeting

NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images Biden with Johnson in the Oval Office

Boris Johnson was mid-sentence and talking about the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol when White House staff suddenly ordered reporters to leave the White House on Tuesday.

Johnson encouraged the press to ask questions during his meeting with US President Joe Biden, but he was abruptly cut off when answering the last question from Sky News’ Beth Rigby.

She asked if Biden was not going to prioritise securing a UK-US trade deal because of his concerns about the Northern Ireland Protocol, leading the president to admit he does feel “very strongly” about keeping the Irish border open.

Johnson added: “On that point, Joe, you know, we are completely at one. And I think nobody wants to see anything that interrupts or unbalances the Belfast Good Friday Accord – that is, the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.”

This is the peace treaty which brought an end to the Irish Troubles in 1997.

He started another sentence but a White House aide suddenly started calling for the reporters to leave.

According to the White House’s Press Office, Biden was then asked: “What’s your response to the situation on the border, Mr President?”

Biden’s reply was inaudible but according to the Press Office, he replied: “Violence is not justified.”