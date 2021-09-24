Brutal French Newspaper Front Page Takes Aim At Brexit Britain

Britain was brutally mocked by a French newspaper on Friday as it blamed the ongoing crises and shortages in the UK on Brexit. Libération, a popular French daily paper, ran a front page with an empty toilet paper roll and the headline which read “Brexit: Les lendemains qui dechantent.” This translates to ‘Brexit: The disappointing tomorrows’. It summarises the UK’s current crises – including labour shortages, disrupted logistics chain, missing products, departures of European citizens and the ongoing consequences from Covid – and concludes that Britain is starting to see “concrete consequences” of leaving the EU.

À la une de Libération ce vendredi :



🇬🇧 Brexit : les lendemains qui déchantent



— Libération (@libe) September 23, 2021

The UK is facing a series of crises at the moment. The looming energy and gas shortage, an insufficient number of lorry drivers and the subsequent empty supermarket shelves have left many fearing Britain is on the cusp of a “winter of discontent”. Downing Street has even encouraged the public not to start panic buying. Twitter users in the UK are also blaming Brexit for the current issues which has seen some BP petrol stations close this week.

Say that a little louder, @TheSun ...



Why exactly cannot these foreign drivers return? What political event blocked them?



— Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 24, 2021

“There’s going to be a major food shortage. We can’t get lorry drivers post Brexit, it’s causing chaos”



— Byline TV (@BylineTV) July 15, 2021