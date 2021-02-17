Boris Johnson Appoints His Brexit Negotiator Lord Frost To Cabinet

Boris Johnson has appointed his chief Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost to the Cabinet.

The peer, who led Brexit talks with EU opposite number Michel Barnier on both the withdrawal agreement and trade and cooperation agreement, will work as a minister in the Cabinet Office under Michael Gove.

He will be a “full member” of the Cabinet, Downing Street said, and will focus on “domestic reform and regulation to maximise on the opportunities of Brexit”.

The former civil servant has long been an ally of Johnson, who first hired him as a special adviser when serving as foreign secretary in 2016.

When Johnson took over as prime minister in 2019, he hired Frost as a special adviser and his chief Brexit negotiator, and last year handed him a peerage.

Frost said he was “hugely honoured” to be promoted to the Cabinet and will do the job “standing on the shoulders of giants and particularly those of Michael Gove”.