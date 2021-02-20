Five Years Ago They Called The Brexit Referendum, And Things Have Never Been The Same

Five years ago to the day, then prime minister David Cameron stepped outside his front door and threw the nation into its biggest existential crisis in decades.

What we quickly came to know as Brexit was framed as a momentous shift in the political landscape from the off, with Cameron describing the referendum – which would eventually take place little more than four months later – as “one of the biggest decisions this country will face in our lifetimes”.

Of course, the road to the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union didn’t start on that day. Cameron, in his infinite wisdom, had specified the referendum as a Conservative election pledge all the way back in 2013, against a backdrop of mounting Euroscepticism in parts of his own party, and the rest, as they say, is history.

But it was February 20, 2016, 1,827 days ago, that the nebulous, tenuous idea of leaving the EU became tangible. Suddenly we were all on one side or the other, and somehow – even with Brexit supposedly still behind us – many of us are still there.

If you’re looking for an anthology of every political twist of the past five years, then we apologise. This isn’t it.

If it’s a brief look through the most batshit things we’ve pretty much just decided to collectively accept, then welcome. There’s a lot to unpack.

Two whole general elections and parliamentary chaos

As we’ve just mentioned, this isn’t the place for a detailed political breakdown of the past five years.

There are whole books for that – quite a few of them, actually – and honestly we’d struggle to get 60 months’ worth of twists and turns under one of these subheadings, but here’s an extremely (and we mean extremely) brief guide.

In that time, we’ve had three prime ministers.

David Cameron, who promised the referendum, campaigned to remain and resigned almost immediately after the result was announced in June 2016.

Theresa May, who took charge after a leadership election that most people had dropped out of, and made the spectacularly misjudged decision to hold a general election in 2017 in a bid to “strengthen her hand”.

Cue a hung parliament, and years of mind-numbing debates, prime ministerial statements we all got really excited about before they collapsed into nothing, and Brexit itself being kicked further down the road.

And May resigned in May 2019, kicking off another leadership contest that landed us with current PM Boris Johnson.

He was promptly forced to extend Article 50 for a third time (not before unlawfully proroguing parliament), setting in stone what would eventually become “Brexit day” on January 31, 2020.

A landslide general election in December 2019 secured the Conservative majority once again, and the UK eventually left the EU – sort of. First, there was an 11-month “transition period” that ended at midnight on December 31.

Deep division, inflammatory rhetoric and the murder of a sitting MP

As a country that likes to laugh at its own ridiculousness, Brexit has given us as lot to laugh about. But first, we have to take a serious look at the deep division the referendum exposed, and its deadly consequences.

Brexit brought a resurgence in political extremism, emboldening factions of the far-right leading to an explosion in the number of xenophobic hate crimes, as well as threats and acts of violence towards politicians and other officials.

Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered days before the referendum outside a library in her constituency by 52-year-old Thomas Mair, who had a history of psychiatric problems, held far-right views and, according to a witness, shouted: “This is for Britain. Britain will always come first,” as he attacked.

According to UK in a Changing Europe, parliament faced “unprecedented attacks” during the Brexit process, with MPs regularly targeted.

In 2019 Boris Johnson came under fire for his language around Brexit, specifically his use of the term “surrender bill” to refer to a controversial act passed to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

The PM sparked a huge backlash in the House of Commons after responding to Labour MP Paula Sherriff, who made a heartfelt speech calling on him to stop using language such as “surrender”, “traitor” and “betrayal”, by dismissing her concerns as “humbug” and saying “the best way to honour the memory of Jo Cox and to bring this country together is, I think, to get Brexit done”.

Tweets, tweets, lots of tweets

We’ve been arguing about politics on Twitter pretty much since day one. But when it comes to Discourse™, there’s one current affairs topic that has truly come to dominate – and has done so with remarkable sticking power.

Has a week gone by in this godforsaken era where we haven’t had a Brexit-related hashtag or, at the very least, a trending topic? It doesn’t even have to be explicit any more – a glimpse of “fishing” or “the 48%” or “Big Ben” is enough of a red flag to send anyone running.

From #FBPE pile-ons to St George flag profile picture after St George flag profile picture, we’re still living firmly within a very specific brand of online tribalism spawned by the referendum. Brexit might technically be done, but Brexit Twitter looks set to remain the (virtual) land that time forgot.

But while it’s important to emphasise that the vast majority of Brexit-based spats fell into two distinct camps (unbelievably dull or actually quite fun for two hours before 15 corporate accounts weighed in to really suck out the joy), the process of leaving the EU also intensified hateful rhetoric to the point of outright abuse being directed towards countless users of the platform.

MPs, officials and everyday campaigners became the subject of death threats, which spilt over from social media and warped into phone calls and letters threatening violence.

The secret fashion codes

It was the fashion moment that launched a thousand Etsy pop-up shops, and caused actual Vogue to describe the look as “maximalist”. Almost 18 months on, there are probably still too many people with a spider emoji in their Twitter username.

Lady Hale became an instant star in September 2019 as she declared Boris Johnson’s prorogation of parliament “void and of no effect”, but it’s the arachnid-inspired jewellery she sported that really clung to the public imagination.