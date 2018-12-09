Caroline Flack Details Year-Long Depression Struggle Following 'Strictly Come Dancing' Victory

In a new interview, Caroline describes her year-long struggle with her mental health, revealing that things came to a head during her difficult stint hosting ‘The X Factor’ , alongside co-presenter Olly Murs .

Caroline Flack has detailed her experiences with depression, which she says started after her ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ victory in 2014.

She told The Sun: “It all started the day after I won Strictly. I woke up and felt like somebody had covered my body in cling-film.

“I couldn’t get up and just couldn’t pick myself up at all that next year. I felt ridiculous, being so sad when I’d just won the biggest show on telly and had such an amazing job.”

She continued: “People see the celebrity lifestyle and assume everything is perfect, but we’re just like everyone else. Everyone is battling something emotional behind closed doors — that’s life. Fame doesn’t make you happy.”

Shortly after this, Caroline said she was prescribed anti-depressants, but came off them after six months as she didn’t like the effect they were having, going to a “juice retreat in the Mediterranean” to help herself come off the pills.

Detailing her ill-fated series of ‘X Factor’, she recalled: “I felt like a bit of a joke. We were getting slammed week in, week out and we couldn’t do anything right.

“I could have walked on water one week and been told I couldn’t swim. Even if I’d gone on there, done seven pirouettes and the splits, and magically whipped out some rabbits from my hat, people would have gone, ‘But where’s Dermot?’. I was fighting a losing battle.”