18 Of The Best Cat And Dog Deals On Amazon Prime

Amazon has discounts for dogs and cats on food, treats, beds, bowls and more. Don’t let your furry friends miss out!

It’s all well and good shopping bargain buys for yourself on Amazon Prime Day – but what about your pets? There are tonnes of deals to be had, from UV urine detectors (yep, that’s a thing), to a cat water fountain, doggy treats, and more.

Why not bulk buy on some pet food to save you lugging it home from the shops? Or treat your kitty to a cat tunnel – apparently, they love them!

There are also snazzy dog leads, smart cat flaps, dog cologne (!), and car boot covers for those wet and windy walks with your pup.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member.

1
Save nearly 50% on these sausages for dogs
Amazon
Lily's Kitchen Scrumptious Duck and Venison Sausages Dog Treat (8 x 70 g), now £11.20 (was £20)
2
Get this adorable little pet bed for up to half price
Amazon
BEDSURE Small Pet Bed, now £13.59 (was £23.99)
3
Get 7kg of dry dog food at nearly 40% off – sounds tasty!
Amazon
Lily's Kitchen Chicken & Duck Adult Dry Dog Food (7 kg), now £29.04 (was £46)
4
There's nearly 50% off this high-tech dog camera
Amazon
Furbo Dog Camera: Full HD Wifi Pet Camera with 2-Way-Audio, now £129 (was £245)
5
Get more than 100 daily dental chews for dogs – for 35% off
Amazon
Pedigree DentaStix for medium dogs (10-25 kg), 1 box - 112 sticks, now £16.92 (was £26.17)
6
This cute protective collar for pets has 20% off
Amazon
Emwel Inflatable Pet Protection Cover Washable Protective Collar for small dog or cat, now £7.19 (was £8.99)
7
This UV torch can detect your pet's wee – and is 20% off
Amazon
Vansky Pets Black Light 12Led Lights UV Dogs/Cats Urine Detector, now £5.59 (was £6.99)
8
Your dog will smell fresh with this cologne, which has 63% off
Amazon
Pro Pooch Dog Perfume, now £6.29 (was £16.99)
9
Dogs prefer no-pull harnesses – and this is 20% off
Amazon
MOKCCI Truelove Soft Front Dog Harness, now £20.79 (was £25.99)
10
Get a 20% discount on this no-spill pet water bowl
Amazon
LumoLeaf Dog Water Bowl, now £14.39 (was £17.99)
11
Keep cats hydrated with this fountain, which has more than 30% off
Amazon
DADYPET Cat Water Fountains, now £18.58 (was £26.99)
12
This smart cat flap is more than half price!
Amazon
SureFlap Cat Flap with Microchip Identification, now £37.24 (was £85)
13
Get 3.8 litres of kitten litter at 49% off
Amazon
Nobleza - Silica Cat Litter Diamond Gel kitten Litter, now £7.19 (was £13.99)
14
Get 31% off a retractable dog lead
Amazon
Pecute Retractable Dog Lead- Easy One Button Brake & Lock, now £15.19 (was £18.99)
15
There's 24% off this fancy dog bowl
Amazon
MOACC Crate Dog Bowl, Removable Stainless Steel Dog Bowl, now £7.64 (was £9.99)
16
How cool is this cat tunnel bed?! It has 20% off
Amazon
Cat Tunnel Bed with Cushion Mat, now £28.79 (was £35.99)
17
Your car boot needs this paw print cover at 42% off
Amazon
Chusstang Car Boot Cover for Dogs, now £13.34 (was £22.99)
18
This electric dog nail filer (yep, really) has 29% off
Amazon
Pecute Electric Dog Nail Filer 50DB, now £15.55 (was £21.99)
