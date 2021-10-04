Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor has become the first of two celebrities confirmed to be taking part in next year’s series of Dancing On Ice.
Sally – who has played Sally Webster in Corrie for the last 35 years – was snapped training for the show over the weekend, and confirmed herself for the line-up during an appearance on Monday’s edition of Lorraine.
“This is a massive challenge. It really, really is,” she told Lorraine Kelly.
“I’m not getting any younger. I’ve just got to take every opportunity I get so that when I’m old I can say ‘You know what? I gave it a go’.”
“Now everyone knows I’m doing it, I can’t back out, can I?” she joked. “And I’m so scared.”
Later that day, it was announced that Happy Mondays star and former Celebrity Big Brother winner Bez would also be competing.
He told This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “At the moment it’s more like Bambi on Ice, not Dancing On Ice. How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me.
“I’m looking forward to learning a new skill and I can’t wait for the Christmas ice rinks again so I can get on there and really show off.”
Bez’s bandmate Shaun Ryder also congratulated him in a pre-recorded video message, saying: “It’s a happy Monday. Hope it’s not a black and blue Monday.
“I’m here to wish you all the best and say good luck for Dancing On Ice. Make sure you keep those maracas warm because it can get a bit cold. So call the cops, good luck bro.”
Dancing On Ice will return for its 14th run in January 2022, with Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne and Love Island finalist Toby Aromolaran among the stars who’ve also been rumoured for the new series.
Last year saw the ITV reality show hit a few bumps in the road, with a total of seven cast members having to leave the show early as a result of various injuries, as well as several celebrities and skating professionals testing positive for Covid-19.
It has also been confirmed that John Barrowman will not be returning to the Dancing On Ice judging panel in 2022, with an ITV spokesperson saying: “We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing On Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials.”
Earlier this year, the actor and presenter apologised following allegations that he repeatedly exposed himself on the sets of Doctor Who and Torchwood.
He said he had taken part in “tomfoolery” on the sets of BBC shows and that he has evolved in the years since, insisting his behaviour was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage”.