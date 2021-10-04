Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor has become the first of two celebrities confirmed to be taking part in next year’s series of Dancing On Ice.

Sally – who has played Sally Webster in Corrie for the last 35 years – was snapped training for the show over the weekend, and confirmed herself for the line-up during an appearance on Monday’s edition of Lorraine.

“This is a massive challenge. It really, really is,” she told Lorraine Kelly.

“I’m not getting any younger. I’ve just got to take every opportunity I get so that when I’m old I can say ‘You know what? I gave it a go’.”