Danny Dyer has launched an extraordinary attack on BrexiteersBoris Johnson and Nigel Farage, while defending Theresa May and lamenting the “age of food banks”.

Speaking to The Big Issue, the EastEnders star blasted the former foreign secretary for “spouting bollocks” and said the former Ukip-leader was just “another prick in a suit”.

He said: “Theresa May, bless her, just got that job by default. Boris Johnson running around with his stupid haircut spouting bollocks.

“Young people look and think: ‘If these are the people running the country, why shouldn’t I go and loot and riot?’

“They just don’t give a fuck. This us against them-type vibe has got worse. We are living in an age of food banks. How the fuck did that happen? Seriously.”

The 41-year-old, who plays Mick Carter in the BBC soap, voted to leave the EU but has since been vocal about his regret over the decision.

During an appearance in June on the talk show Good Evening Britain, Dyer labelled former prime minister David Cameron a “twat” for calling the EU referendum, and he expanded on his comments to The Big Issue.

This time, the actor said: “[Politicians] are floundering around. They have been given this thing called fucking Brexit because of one man. One man. Who we voted in to be our prime minister, who purely for his own ego decided to call a referendum just to get rid of Nigel Farage.

“Farage, another prick in a suit who tapped into something – and I suppose it is that white working-class, middle-age man who lost his voice slightly.

“He tapped into what he felt maybe they wanted to say and twisted it. He got a bit of a following, so Cameron decided to call a referendum just to get him.

“Well, fuck you, Cameron you posh twat. Sorry. It backfired on him didn’t it? And what does he do? He fucks off. He doesn’t like the way it went and he fucks off.

“Look where we are now. If our leader is willing to say ‘oh, I can’t be bothered’, where is our structure? Where is the foundation?”

Despite being awarded the prize for best soap actor at the TV Choice Awards earlier this year, Dyer put his recent success down to his daughter Dani, who won this year’s Love Island alongside boyfriend Jack Fincham.

He said: “I have had a pretty incredible year, to be honest with you. It has been the year of Dani Dyer, not me. My incredible daughter.

“And I’m not going to lie, it certainly gave my career a boost. It has engulfed my whole family.”