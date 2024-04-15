Danny Dyer Has Somehow Managed To Top His Infamous 'T**t' Tirade About David Cameron

Danny Dyer on the latest edition of Late Night Lycett Channel 4

Danny Dyer’s infamous takedown of David Cameron is a moment people on social media are constantly revisiting – but it seems he’s finally managed to one-up it.

Back in 2018, Danny was a guest on a special evening edition of Good Morning Britain, during which the topic of Brexit was raised.

Advertisement

“What’s happened to that twat David Cameron who called it on?,” the former EastEnders star said at the time. “How comes he can scuttle off? He called all this on.

“Where is he? He’s in Europe, in Nice, with his trotters up, yeah, where is the geezer? I think he should be held to account for it.”

As then-host Piers Morgan attempted to move the conversation along, Danny was then heard repeating “twat” to himself.

Advertisement

Six years later, it seems Danny hasn’t exactly changed his opinion of the ex-PM.

During Friday’s edition of Late Night Lycett, host Joe Lycett implored Danny: “We’re on live TV tonight, is there anyone else you’d like to call a twat?”

“Fucking hell, there’s so many,” the actor responded. “But I think I’d like to retract that. I don’t want to call him a twat, I’d like to call him a cunt.”

Danny Dyer retracts calling David Cameron a ‘twat’ & calls him something else #LateNightLycett pic.twitter.com/WYkF8xIhFm — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) April 12, 2024

The outburst prompted fellow guest Kate Garraway to hide her face, while Joe issued a swift apology.

Offered the same opportunity to brand another public figure a “twat”, the GMB host joked: “I don’t think I dare.”

However, this didn’t stop Danny from dropping a second C-bomb later in the live show…

Danny Dyer royally stitched up on Joe Lycett’s right-wing news spoof #LateNightLycett pic.twitter.com/wBvaY59kul — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) April 12, 2024

Advertisement