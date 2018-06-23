Bloomberg via Getty Images US President Donald Trump says North Korea still poses an 'extraordinary threat'.

Donald Trump has declared that North Korea still poses an “extraordinary threat” to the United States, less than two weeks after he said the nation was no longer a nuclear danger. In an executive order on Friday, the US president extended for one year the so-called “national emergency” with respect to the nuclear-armed nation, authorising economic restrictions against it.

Just in: White House is continuing national emergency on North Korea, saying it poses "an unusual & extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy & economy of the United States."



Last week, Trump said, "There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea." — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 22, 2018

Trump last week: "There is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea." https://t.co/e0qBvBLmqw June 22, 2018

While expected, the declaration comes just nine days after Trump tweeted “there is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea” following his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore. Following the meeting, Trump said that the two leaders had “developed a very special bond” and Kim said the “world will see a major change”. But this latest order appears to undermine Trump’s claim.

Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

The order states that “the existence and risk of proliferation of weapons-usable fissile material” and the actions and policies of the North Korean government “continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States”. The national emergency has been in place since 2008 and is a sign of the enduring tensions between the US and North Korea that spiked last year as the North moved closed to perfecting a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach American soil, but ebbed with the June 12 summit where Kim agreed to “complete denuclearisation” of the Korean Peninsula. The two sides, however, still have to negotiate the terms under which the North would give up its missiles and win relief from sanctions — a goal that has eluded US administrations for a quarter of a century.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un meet in a one-on-one bilateral session at the start of their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore June 12, 2018.