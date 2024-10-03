Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie À Deux Warner Bros

The new Joker movie Folie À Deux isn’t even in cinemas yet, and it’s already at the centre of conversation about how much Lady Gaga actually appears in the film.

Gaga plays Harley Quinn in the new sequel alongside Joaquin Phoenix, reprising his Oscar-winning role from the first film.

One recurring issue (particularly among fans of Lady Gaga on social media) is the limited screen time many are saying the Poker Face singer gets in the film, despite receiving shared billing with Joaquin in promotional materials.

It’s also been pointed out that several scenes she was seen filming last year – some of which were even included in the Folie À Deux trailer – appear to have been left on the cutting room floor.

As a result, people are calling for director Todd Phillips and production company Warner Bros to “release the Gaga cut” on X…

Okay, release the Lady Gaga Extended Cut because #JokerFolieADeux trimmed down so much of her scenes. — Miguel Nacho Who? (@migznach) October 1, 2024

#JokerFolieADeux would have been a

10/10 had these scenes been kept. pic.twitter.com/v5hoGyZzB3 — steven (@stevenartpop) October 1, 2024

RELEASE THE GAGA CUT pic.twitter.com/aXqhRXRKvk — rory (@PUNKTIUS) October 2, 2024

this being left out of the final cut will forever piss me off more than the stairs scene ….. pic.twitter.com/GHezHm8EU7 — salem (@famevcr) October 1, 2024

Check out my Full Review for #JokerFolieADeux on TikTok “NoOneAskedReviews” honestly I blame Todd Phillips for this one… Release the Gaga cut!! We’re missing some great scenes in the movie that were in the trailer.. #Joker #LadyGaga pic.twitter.com/0vQDSnL4e4 — NoOneAskedReviews (@CHeRrYbOmBB95) October 2, 2024

#Gaga got the Jared Leto Joker treatment. Half her stuff was cut.

Release the Gaga Cut#JokerFolieADeux #Joker #HarleyQuinn — Albie - 𝕯𝖔𝖜𝖓 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖎𝖙𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖘 𝕽𝖔𝖆𝖉 (@seekin_about) October 1, 2024

wdym this isn’t in the movie… https://t.co/29FE2IeKWJ — zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) October 3, 2024

Film critic @GraceRandolph said it best…



Glad it’s not just us Gaga stans that feel this way, but honestly this makes it even more depressing :/ pic.twitter.com/1rDa5knyrn — Garrett (@thechromatican) October 1, 2024

I said something similar to the people I was with at the movie. There were a few Gaga scenes in the trailer that didn’t make it into the movie. I’m very curious why they cut those. It does feel like she had a larger role that got reduced. #JokerFolieADeux https://t.co/twQo3imsLj — Nikko (@NikkoCaruso) October 2, 2024

release the gaga cut pic.twitter.com/TjjWioYpFP — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) October 3, 2024

Not them already starting release the Gaga cut, oh it's bad #JokerFolieADeux — ⚔ (@_Soulsword) October 1, 2024

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Todd Phillips and Warner Bros. for comment.