Fans Are Calling For Joker To 'Release The Gaga Cut' After Spotting Key Scenes From Trailer Are Not In Film

Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn in the follow-up to Todd Phillips' polarising Joker movie, Folie À Deux.
Daniel Welsh
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie À Deux
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie À Deux
The new Joker movie Folie À Deux isn’t even in cinemas yet, and it’s already at the centre of conversation about how much Lady Gaga actually appears in the film.

Gaga plays Harley Quinn in the new sequel alongside Joaquin Phoenix, reprising his Oscar-winning role from the first film.

When the Joker follow-up premiered at the Venice Film Festival last month, the initial reaction was quite mixed, but in the lead-up to its release on Friday, it has skewed more negatively after additional critics have been able to see Folie À Deux for themselves.

One recurring issue (particularly among fans of Lady Gaga on social media) is the limited screen time many are saying the Poker Face singer gets in the film, despite receiving shared billing with Joaquin in promotional materials.

It’s also been pointed out that several scenes she was seen filming last year – some of which were even included in the Folie À Deux trailer – appear to have been left on the cutting room floor.

As a result, people are calling for director Todd Phillips and production company Warner Bros to “release the Gaga cut” on X…

Why are majority of the visuals featuring @ladygaga in the trailer missing from the actual @jokermovie?!

Tf is that about?!

Release the Gaga cut!! ♦️🃏♦️#ToddPhillps #Joker #JokerMovie #Joker2 #JokerFolieADeux #LadyGaga #HarleyQuinn #GothamCity pic.twitter.com/Dih0rd4iVo

— Gotham Girl ⚡ (@GothamGirlXOXO) October 1, 2024

Okay, release the Lady Gaga Extended Cut because #JokerFolieADeux trimmed down so much of her scenes.

— Miguel Nacho Who? (@migznach) October 1, 2024

#JokerFolieADeux would have been a
10/10 had these scenes been kept. pic.twitter.com/v5hoGyZzB3

— steven (@stevenartpop) October 1, 2024

I’ll never forgive them for cutting these scenes 😞 #joker #joker2 #JokerFolieADeux pic.twitter.com/4C8WqpxBxU

— 🖤 Gabe ❤️ (@gaabrielrules) October 1, 2024

Cut 💔 pic.twitter.com/tNNRD2WAFa

— 🖤 Gabe ❤️ (@gaabrielrules) October 1, 2024

RELEASE THE GAGA CUT pic.twitter.com/aXqhRXRKvk

— rory (@PUNKTIUS) October 2, 2024

this being left out of the final cut will forever piss me off more than the stairs scene ….. pic.twitter.com/GHezHm8EU7

— salem (@famevcr) October 1, 2024

Release the Gaga cut! https://t.co/UbNGY1Hzc2

— Femmephibian (@femmephibian) October 2, 2024

RELEASE THE GAGA CUT!!! #JokerFolieADeux pic.twitter.com/TYhcqeR6uQ

— Juan Pablo 🧜🏻♂️ (@jvanp_) October 1, 2024

Check out my Full Review for #JokerFolieADeux on TikTok “NoOneAskedReviews” honestly I blame Todd Phillips for this one… Release the Gaga cut!! We’re missing some great scenes in the movie that were in the trailer.. #Joker #LadyGaga pic.twitter.com/0vQDSnL4e4

— NoOneAskedReviews (@CHeRrYbOmBB95) October 2, 2024

#Gaga got the Jared Leto Joker treatment. Half her stuff was cut.
Release the Gaga Cut#JokerFolieADeux #Joker #HarleyQuinn

— Albie - 𝕯𝖔𝖜𝖓 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖎𝖙𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖘 𝕽𝖔𝖆𝖉 (@seekin_about) October 1, 2024

wdym this isn’t in the movie… https://t.co/29FE2IeKWJ

— zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) October 3, 2024

Film critic @GraceRandolph said it best…

Glad it’s not just us Gaga stans that feel this way, but honestly this makes it even more depressing :/ pic.twitter.com/1rDa5knyrn

— Garrett (@thechromatican) October 1, 2024

I said something similar to the people I was with at the movie. There were a few Gaga scenes in the trailer that didn’t make it into the movie. I’m very curious why they cut those. It does feel like she had a larger role that got reduced. #JokerFolieADeux https://t.co/twQo3imsLj

— Nikko (@NikkoCaruso) October 2, 2024

release the gaga cut pic.twitter.com/TjjWioYpFP

— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) October 3, 2024

Not them already starting release the Gaga cut, oh it's bad #JokerFolieADeux

— ⚔ (@_Soulsword) October 1, 2024

WAIT We should actually trend this!! #ReleaseTheGagaCut https://t.co/6ikC66b0ND

— 👹🃏 (@sinefromjudas) October 2, 2024

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Todd Phillips and Warner Bros. for comment.

To coincide with the release of Joker: Folie À Deux, Lady Gaga unveiled a new album, Harlequin, last week, including covers featured in the big-screen musical, as well as new material inspired by her character.

Gaga has also said she’d be keen to revisit the character in a future project, although Todd Phillips previously made it clear that a third film is not on the cards.

