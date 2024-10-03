The new Joker movie Folie À Deux isn’t even in cinemas yet, and it’s already at the centre of conversation about how much Lady Gaga actually appears in the film.
Gaga plays Harley Quinn in the new sequel alongside Joaquin Phoenix, reprising his Oscar-winning role from the first film.
When the Joker follow-up premiered at the Venice Film Festival last month, the initial reaction was quite mixed, but in the lead-up to its release on Friday, it has skewed more negatively after additional critics have been able to see Folie À Deux for themselves.
One recurring issue (particularly among fans of Lady Gaga on social media) is the limited screen time many are saying the Poker Face singer gets in the film, despite receiving shared billing with Joaquin in promotional materials.
It’s also been pointed out that several scenes she was seen filming last year – some of which were even included in the Folie À Deux trailer – appear to have been left on the cutting room floor.
As a result, people are calling for director Todd Phillips and production company Warner Bros to “release the Gaga cut” on X…
HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Todd Phillips and Warner Bros. for comment.
To coincide with the release of Joker: Folie À Deux, Lady Gaga unveiled a new album, Harlequin, last week, including covers featured in the big-screen musical, as well as new material inspired by her character.
Gaga has also said she’d be keen to revisit the character in a future project, although Todd Phillips previously made it clear that a third film is not on the cards.