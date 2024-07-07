Former Tory MP Quits 'Dead' Party, Saying: 'No Chance Of Ever Being Electable Again'

Marcus Fysh criticised the Conservative Party days after not being re-elected to parliament. John Snelling via Getty Images

A recently ousted Conservative MP has quit the party, declaring it to be “dead”.

Marcus Fysh, first elected to represent Yeovil in 2015, was a minister in Liz Truss’s cabinet.

He was one of the many Tories who lost their seats in this week’s general election – and it seems he has not taken the Conservatives’ terrible performance well.

On Saturday night, he wrote on X: “I hereby resign from Conservatives.

“It’s dead. No chance of ever being electable again with its current non-Conservative Parliamentary composition.

Advertisement

“Move on. Let’s do something else.”

I hereby resign from @Conservatives .



It's dead. No chance of ever being electable again with its current non-Conservative Parliamentary composition



Move on. Let's do something else. — Marcus Fysh (@MarcusFysh) July 6, 2024

Surprisingly, the grandson of former Conservative PM Winston Churchill, and a former Tory MP himself, Nicholas Soames, then piped up.

He replied to the post, writing: “I really don’t think anyone will notice. The total idiot.”

Fysh furiously hit back: “Mate you are a total weapon.”

The ex-MP then retweeted a story from The Independent from 2019 about Soames losing the whip for voting against Boris Johnson over Brexit.

The whip was restored to Soames just weeks later – he is currently a Tory peer in the Lords.

Fysh’s seat was one of whopping 252 the Conservatives lost last week, when the public hit the polls for the first time in five years.

Advertisement

His majority of 16,181 was overturned by the Liberal Democrats’ Adam Dance, turning Yeovil yellow for the first time since 2010.

Labour’s landslide victory pushed Rishi Sunak to apologise for his party’s performance, and to resign.