A children’s charity has advised parents whose kids play ‘Fortnite’ to take steps to ensure they’re staying safe online.

The NSPCC and O2 have launched new advice for parents amid concerns over a game function that automatically allows users to speak to other players through voice and text chat functions. It means children can be contacted by anyone else who is playing the game. Users can disable voice chat in the game via the settings menu, but the text chat function cannot be turned off.

Research from NSPCC and O2, of 2,059 children and young people aged 11-18, reveals that that one in four children have been contacted online by someone they don’t know.

Laura Randall, NSPCC’s associate head of child safety online, said: “Apps, sites, and games such as Fortnite: Battle Royale can be great opportunities for young people to play and engage online. However in light of emerging concerns about the risks children could be exposed to, we are urging parents to be aware of Fortnite’s features. It’s vital parents have regular conversations with their children about the games they are playing, and how to stay safe online.”