20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Woof – it’s been a long week. If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets. We Shih Tzu not.
From now on when my dog needs to do her business, I’m going to ask her if she needs to go out and take a Ted Cruz.— Mayo 🇺🇦🌻 (@MayoIsSpicyy) May 29, 2022
just found out my ottoman is destroyed because this man decided to turn it into a hammock pic.twitter.com/aNgA7AZKKP— ˗ˋˏ*̣̩⋆̩ 𝚍𝚎𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚎 ⋆̩*̣̩ˎˊ˗ (@FrickinDelanie) June 2, 2022
His face when I confronted him with his actions… guilty as shit. pic.twitter.com/giZILPKNnY— they/them might be giants ☭ (@babadookspinoza) June 2, 2022
Oh my God. pic.twitter.com/N0UdbzplT2— ً (@HutCat) June 2, 2022
why can't I pay my bills by posting cat pics on twitter. what am I doing wrong here— 𝔉𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔢𝔫 ℭ𝔞𝔱 (@fallingcatcult) May 30, 2022
Because you want to see a doggy living its best life.— Abyss Nature (@AbyssNature) May 31, 2022
pic.twitter.com/PIQzc6gHup
You're telling me no one's adopted this haunted-ass dog? This li'l guy's seen, like, five ghosts, and no one's willing to take him in? I think that's messed up. pic.twitter.com/8OY9l9SHQ7— Marie CCS (@Marie_ClySar) June 3, 2022
I can't stop thinking about this cat. I can't stop fucking laughing at how unfathomable fucking pissed off this creature is. The indignation. The furor. The ire.— Calum (@CalumDotExe) May 30, 2022
This cat truly embodied what it means to say ">:3" pic.twitter.com/GbRl7uYmJv
incredibly important video pic.twitter.com/PvdL1W5EZY— papa juice man 🦣 (@papajuiceman) June 2, 2022
This dog just gave birth to 2 puppies , this is her proud face ❤🥰 pic.twitter.com/XmPXP2cdhJ— Happy Dog (@Happydog___) June 2, 2022
Submarine is following. It's a must-have item pic.twitter.com/bussb3eqFn— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) June 2, 2022
holding our cats up to the window so they can see each other transcends the language barrier between me and my neighbor— alexa (@mariokartdwi) June 3, 2022
Happy dog.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Jf977gECsT— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 29, 2022
This is Indiana, Harlow and Reese. Harlow only sleeps well in the center of a dachshund sandwich. Thankfully, Indiana and Reese are always available. 14/10 for all pic.twitter.com/TFdhj6XjFV— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) June 1, 2022
💙 BE PET— Harmony Friends (🎀🌊🌟💙👻⚡&… · θΔ) (@sylveon_and_co) June 2, 2022
GAY DOGS pic.twitter.com/nmu2V0ZRnC
Cats know good people, even when they're made of bronze. pic.twitter.com/47PYsILmFO— Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) June 2, 2022
What a stage 11 clinger looks like pic.twitter.com/jHjHUuznOU— Relax My Cat (@RelaxMyCat) June 2, 2022
Important annoucement: the kittens have discovered the top platform of the cat tree. pic.twitter.com/2FRpEJJ1Lt— Ellen (@flyingsnow) May 29, 2022
June 3, 2022
it’s then replying to a picture of that dog for me pic.twitter.com/VK26rYj0Nf— brë (@lvlstothis) June 3, 2022