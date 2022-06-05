Life

20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

"Why can't I pay my bills by posting cat pics on Twitter. What am I doing wrong here?"

Reporter, HuffPost

Mikhail Reshetnikov / EyeEm via Getty Images

Woof – it’s been a long week. If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets. We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want some more, no need to beg – check out last week’s batch right here.)

Suggest a correction
PetsDogs Animalsfunny tweetsCats