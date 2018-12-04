Geoffrey Cox’s Face Says It All As MPs Debate Contempt Of Parliament Motion

Geoffrey Cox clearly enjoyed his time in the spotlight on Monday, but it was a different story when MPs debated whether he was in contempt of parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Cox opened the week by becoming the first attorney-general to address MPs in 40 years, giving a statement on Brexit that culminated in his refusal to publish his legal advice on the matter.

His rousing speech and booming voice won plenty of fans on Twitter but inside the Commons, it was a different story and a cross-party group of MPs triggered an historic ‘contempt of Parliament’ proceedings.

This afternoon it was time to debate the matter and quite frankly, Cox’s face said it all as the lengthy discussion went on: