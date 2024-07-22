Ex-Strictly Pro Giovanni Pernice Issues Fresh Statement After Amanda Abbington's Latest Claims About Him

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington performing on last year's Strictly Come Dancing BBC/Guy Levy

Giovanni Pernice has responded to the latest remarks made about him made by his former Strictly Come Dancing partner Amanda Abbington.

The Italian dancer has been at the centre of a media storm for the past few months, after it was revealed the BBC was investigating Strictly due to a number of complaints made by three of his former celebrity partners, including Amanda.

He and the Sherlock actor danced together on last year’s series of Strictly, but their time on the show was cut short when she announced she was stepping down in the middle of the series.

She later claimed that she’d been diagnosed with PTSD following her time on Strictly, and branded Giovanni “nasty” after it was revealed the BBC was investigating her complaint.

Giovanni – who will not be competing on Strictly this year – has always refuted the accusations made about his conduct behind the scenes of the BBC dance show, which he did once again after Amanda gave an interview to the Sun On Sunday, accusing him of being “unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean”.

Giovanni Pernice at the Strictly Come Dancing launch in 2018 Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

“I had to think long and hard about making a complaint because I knew the backlash I would get. But I would not have been able to live with myself for future people going on that show,” she told the tabloid.

“I know what happened in that room, it’s on video and I have no problem with anyone seeing that. It’s a duty of care that is needed.

“Rehearsal rooms should be a safe space, there is a duty of care and kindness, and that courtesy wasn’t extended to me on this job. I was being as amenable as possible and it wasn’t being reciprocated, that’s all.

“And I wanted to complain about it because I didn’t think it was fair — this is a publicly owned company.”

Amanda Abbington in her Strictly press photo BBC/Ray Burmiston

By way of response, Giovanni’s spokesperson told BBC News: “The BBC has shared allegations from the inquiry with Giovanni, who has cooperated fully. None of the allegations carried in the Sun on Sunday are included in any shape or form.

“Giovanni refutes these allegations and denies any accusations of abusive or threatening behaviour.

“He has provided substantive evidence to the investigation, and he remains fully confident of clearing his name.”

Meanwhile, the BBC told The Sun: “The BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

“The BBC has duties of care to everyone — to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about.”

Giovanni previously told his fans in a statement shared on Instagram: “Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

“I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”

A BBC spokesperson also issued a rare statement alluding to the investigation back in May, which read: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

“Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

“If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.”

“This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint – that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about,” the statement added.

“Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for many of those who have taken part, we will always look at any issues raised with care, fairness and sensitivity to everyone concerned.”

Earlier this month, it was reported by the Daily Mail that this investigation was being widened to look into more individuals connected to the show.