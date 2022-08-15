Gyles Brandreth Chris Jackson via Getty Images

The full line-up for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing is now complete, but there’s one celeb you won’t be seeing on the dance floor any time soon.

Celebrity Gogglebox star Gyles Brandreth has admitted to rebuffing BBC bosses when they came calling to get him on Strictly, and shared the one big reason he’s reluctant to take part.

The journalist and broadcaster – who is known for his appearances on Countdown, This Morning and the panel show Just A Minute – tweeted over the weekend: “Yes, I have been approached about doing Strictly (and I’m flattered because I love the show).”

He then added: “Sadly it’s not for me for this compelling reason: I ain’t got rhythm… I REALLY ain’t got rhythm.”

However, Gyles isn’t the only public figure who’s spoken out about giving Strictly the thumbs down.

Earlier this year, Steph McGovern told HuffPost UK that she’d declined an offer to take part as her schedule was too jam-packed, while Dawn French previously claimed she was reluctant to sign up as she wouldn’t want to be turned into a “novelty” contestant.

The 15 stars taking part in the new series of Strictly were finally confirmed over the weekend.