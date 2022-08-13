Helen Skelton Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images

Helen Skelton has become the 15th star to join this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The former Blue Peter presenter is the final contestant to be confirmed for the new series of the BBC ballroom show, which returns next month.

The news was announced on Claudia Winkleman’s Radio 2 show on Saturday morning.

Helen said in a statement: “I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started.”

Helen began her broadcasting career hosting Blue Peter between 2008 and 2013, and is a regular face on Countryfile and BBC Sports coverage.

She was also recently confirmed as the new host of Radio 5 Live’s Sunday morning slot, after Laura Whitmore announced her departure.

Blue Peter, Countryfile and now... the #Strictly dance floor! Helen Skelton is ready to reach for the Glitterball 🪩



👉 https://t.co/ykpeDjZE2o @HelenSkelton pic.twitter.com/7q8RTCzo4E — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 13, 2022

