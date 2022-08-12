EastEnders actor James Bye has become the 14th celebrity confirmed for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.
Announcing the news on Friday morning, James said: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkle toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing but it’s an honour to be asked and I’m going to give it my best shot.
“There are some huge dance shoes to fill and it’s truly exciting to follow in the footsteps of some amazing EastEnders talent. I’d love to do everyone proud.”
James has been part of EastEnders since 2014, when he took over the role of Martin Fowler.
Since then, he has been nominated for multiple British Soap awards, including a win for Best Storyline in 2016.
A number of current and past EastEnders stars have appeared on Strictly in the past, including recent competitors Emma Barton, Davood Ghadami, Tamekea Empson and Kellie Bright – not to mention reigning champion Rose Ayling-Ellis.
James joins his 13 previously-announced fellow contestants on this year’s line-up, which began with Will Mellor and Kym Marsh early last week.
Since then, Radio 2 presenter Richie Anderson, Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams, stand-up performer Jayde Adams and Paralympic gold medalist Ellie Simmonds have also been revealed.
Also on the list of stars learning to dance this year are pop singer Fleur East, wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin, football legend Tony Adams, CBBC star Molly Rainford, comedian Ellie Taylor, 80s chart-topper Matt Goss and broadcaster Tyler West.
The BBC said on Friday morning: “The remaining celebrity contestants joining the new series will be announced in due course.”