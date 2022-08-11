Wildlife cameraman and TV personality Hamza Yassin has announced he’s set to take part in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.
Younger viewers will recognise the presenter as Ranger Hamza on CBBC, while his additional on-screen credits include Countryfile and Animal Park.
He said on Thursday: “I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show. I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public.
“My dance skills are currently at the level of ‘1970s disco vibe’ but I’m ready to work hard and will be shaking it every time I get the chance – shake it ’til you make it!”
Hamza was the second contestant for this year’s series to be announced on Thursday, after pop singer, presenter and former X Factor finalist Fleur East was unveiled earlier in the day.
Alongside Hamza and Fleur, a total of 13 celebrity contestants have now been announced for the new series of Strictly, beginning with Will Mellor and Kym Marsh early last week.
Since then, Radio 2 presenter Richie Anderson, Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams, stand-up performer Jayde Adams and Paralympic gold medalist Ellie Simmonds have also been revealed.
Also on the list of stars learning to dance this year are football legend Tony Adams, CBBC star Molly Rainford, comedian Ellie Taylor, 80s chart-topper Matt Goss and broadcaster Tyler West, with more names to be unveiled in the coming days.