Wildlife cameraman and TV personality Hamza Yassin has announced he’s set to take part in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Younger viewers will recognise the presenter as Ranger Hamza on CBBC, while his additional on-screen credits include Countryfile and Animal Park.

He said on Thursday: “I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show. I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public.

“My dance skills are currently at the level of ‘1970s disco vibe’ but I’m ready to work hard and will be shaking it every time I get the chance – shake it ’til you make it!”

Hamza was the second contestant for this year’s series to be announced on Thursday, after pop singer, presenter and former X Factor finalist Fleur East was unveiled earlier in the day.

