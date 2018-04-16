Flowers and tributes left near the south London home where Henry Vincent died after a failed burglary have finally been moved after an intervention from Lewisham Council and police.
Following a week long turf war between supporters of 78-year-old Richard Osborn-Brooks and the family of Henry Vincent last week, the tributes were on Sunday were moved to the Pasture Road Community Garden.
Police told HuffPost on Monday that the council intervened after a decision was jointly made with the Met Police to “reduce the impact on the local community”.
Vincent’s family had made repeated attempts to leave flowers on a fence near Osborn-Brook’s home in the days after he died on April 4, which the pensioner’s supporters then took down and destroyed.
The council’s move came after Vincent’s family were prevented from resurrecting the shrine on Sunday to mark his 38th birthday, and after police on Thursday called on local residents to “respect the wishes” of those who choose to pay their respects in public.
Police redirected around 20 people, armed with flowers, cards, balloons and a banner, to lay their tributes to Vincent near a signpost and a lamppost about 100 meters away from Osborn-Brooks’ home.
The Times quoted one woman laying tributes as saying: “We’re here because it’s his birthday, we just want to lay flowers. We don’t want to cause any violence. We’re not all criminals. We don’t all do wrong.” When asked how Vincent should be remembered, another said: “We all loved him.”
Osborn-Brooks was initially arrested on suspicion of murder but was later released without charge.
He and his wife Maureen are reported to have been staying in a police safe house since then in a case that sparked a national debate over home intrusion laws and how public memorials are managed.