Flowers and tributes left near the south London home where Henry Vincent died after a failed burglary have finally been moved after an intervention from Lewisham Council and police.

Following a week long turf war between supporters of 78-year-old Richard Osborn-Brooks and the family of Henry Vincent last week, the tributes were on Sunday were moved to the Pasture Road Community Garden.

Police told HuffPost on Monday that the council intervened after a decision was jointly made with the Met Police to “reduce the impact on the local community”.

Vincent’s family had made repeated attempts to leave flowers on a fence near Osborn-Brook’s home in the days after he died on April 4, which the pensioner’s supporters then took down and destroyed.

The council’s move came after Vincent’s family were prevented from resurrecting the shrine on Sunday to mark his 38th birthday, and after police on Thursday called on local residents to “respect the wishes” of those who choose to pay their respects in public.